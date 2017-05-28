St. Paul Saints win 10-3 over Kansas City T-Bones

ST. PAUL, Minn. --Just one night after they gave up double-digit runs to the Kansas City T-Bones, the St. Paul Saints scored 10 runs en route to a win over the T-Bones at CHS Field.

Saints score early and often

The Saints scored their first run of the game in the second inning when Tony Thomas led off with a triple to the center field wall. He scored when Anthony Gallas grounded out to the shortstop to put the Saints up 1-0. The real offensive explosion came in the bottom of the third inning when the Saints scored six runs, thanks to a home run from Danny Oh, and a triple from Gallas. In total, the Saints had seven hits in the inning and led 7-0 when it came to an end.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Saints tacked on another run after Brady Shoemaker hit a one-out double to left field and advanced to third when Tony Thomas singled to left field. Shoemaker scored when Gallas hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Thomas retired at second base. The inning ended when Tony Caldwell struck out.

Kansas City gets on the board

The Kansas City bullpen settled down after that, as they went until the eighth inning before the Saints scored again. In between Saints scores, the T-Bones were able to get two runs across in the sixth inning when Omar Garcia led off with a walk, which set up Marcus Lemon for a two-run home run to right field for the T-Bones’ first runs of the game. Despite getting a single from Kevin Keyes, the T-Bones were unable to scratch across any more runs in the inning.

That brought the game to the bottom of the eighth inning, where Breland Almadova led off with a double to right field. Former Minnesota Gopher Nate Hanson then stepped up to the plate and ripped his second home run of the season to put the Saints up 10-2.

Rosin gives up a late run, but Saints win

For the ninth inning, the Saints brought in closer Seth Rosin. The first batter that he faced was Keyes, who reached on an error by the left fielder. That brought up Zach Walters, who popped out to Hanson in foul territory for the first out of the inning. Chase McDonald was the next T-Bone to step into the batter's box, and he struck out looking for the second out. The last hope for Kansas City was Joe Jackson, who singled to left field to drive in Keyes. After Daniel Rockett was hit by a pitch, Christian Correa grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Quick Hits

- Every starter for the Saints recorded a hit in the game, that is the first time this season that has occurred. Most of them had multiple hits, including Kristoffersen, who had three hits in four at-bats.

- The final game of the series is Sunday afternoon when the Saints send RHP Mark Hamburger (2-0, 1.56) to the mound. The T-Bones will counter with RHP Jeff Walters (0-0, 1.80). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

Game Summary

Win - Jason Creasy (1-1)

Loss - Chris Perry (0-1)

Save - None

Player of the Game - Nate Hanson (2-4, home run)

KC - 000 002 001 -- 3 6 0

STP - 016 100 02X -- 10 14 2