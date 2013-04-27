Pirates' Jonathan Sanchez suspended six games

Pirates' left-hander Jonathan Sanchez, who was ejected last night for throwing at Cardinals first baseman Allen Craig's head, has been suspended for six games and fined an unknown amount, according to Michael Sanserino of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

After giving up back-to-back home runs to Matt Carpenter and Carlos Beltran in the bottom of the first, and Matt Holliday followed with a base hit. Sanchez exited the game early as he threw a fastball very close to Craig's that showed signs of frustrated. Manager Clint Hurdle also left Friday's game as he got ejected by umpire Tim Timmonscame for arguing the decision.

Jonathan Sanchez has appealed and will be eligible to pitch tonight, but in this case, shoud be kept away from the mound as he should avoid anymore damage. Sor far this year, he has allowed 16 runs on 21 hits and five walks in 11 1/3 innings of work.