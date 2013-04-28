As April wraps up, who's the player of the month?

The first month of baseball is almost in the books and there has been plenty of surprises as well as dissapointments so far this year.

In this case, we will be looking at a few stats to decide who had the best April. So without a future ado, let's get started.

BATTING AVERAGE:

American League: Torii Hunter .380 | Miguel Cabrera .370 | Carlos Santana .355 | Alex Gordon .352 | Adam Jones .350.

National League: Chris Johnson .380 | Bryce Harper .373 | Jean Segura .354 | Adrian Gonzalez .354. | Michael Young .352.

Batting average isn't the best stat to look at right now as it to early to tell how they will finish but since we're talking about the "Player of the Month of April" it might matter.

Torii Hunter, who's 37, kicked off the month in syle as he's leading the American League in batting average. His fellow partner Miguel Cabrera is right behind him while Carlos Santana is in third place but with less games, so technically he shouldn't be here.

Chris Johnson has been doing well replacing the now retired Chipper Jones as he's in first place in batting average, although potencial player of the month candidate Bryce Harper is not to far away.

HOME RUNS

American League: J.P. Arencibia 8 | Chris Davis 8 | Jose Bautista 7 | Robinson Cano 7 | Edwin Encarnacion 7.

National League: Justin Upton 12 | Bryce Harper 9 | John Buck 8 | Anthony Rizzo 8 | Braun 7.

Ah, home runs. One of my favorite things to look and it's even better when it's in a clutch situation.

Right there, you can see why the Blue Jays can and will be one of the top offense in the American League or maybe in the entire league this year. There's a lot of good names here but Robinson Cano needs to take this one. The lefty is definatley the key to the Yankees success in this young season as they aren't playing with Mark Texiera, Curtis Granderson and others.

As for the National League, Bryce Harper once again appeares second in a stat. Unfortunatley this time, I'll go with Justin Upton, who's having a monster April and has kept his team in first place in the National League East.

RBIs

American League: Mike Napoli 27 | Chris Davis 25 | Miguel Cabrera 23 | Prince Fielder 22 | Nelson Cruz 19.

National League: Brandon Phillips 24 | John Buck 23 | Troy Tulowitzki 22 | Braun 21 | Todd Frazier 19.

Mike Napoli, who signed a one-year deal with Boston, is on pace to get 100 RBI's. Although Orioles' Chad Davis is not too far away as he will get my vote.

You never quiet see many power second baseman but Brandon Phillips is one. If John Buck keeps on doing what he's doing, you'll just need to give him the "Come Back Player Award". With that being said, he wins this round.

On-Base Percentage

American League: Lance Berkman .440 | Chris Davis .440 | Miguel Cabrera .438 | Dustin Pedroia .438 | Nate McLouth .434

National League: Shin-Soo Choo .492 | Bryce Harper .444 | Joey Votto .444 | David Wright | .436 | Lucas Duda .429

Chad Davis and Miguel Cabrera have appeared a few times now while Lance Berkman, Dustin Pedroia and Nate McLouth are all to the list. Davis beats Cabrera by inches or just centimeters in this stat.

On dear, Shin-Soo Choo is an on-base machine. You need to a Reds game. Anyways, once again I'll go with Harper.

Final Decision

It's has beem tough decision to make because it's a very close race.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis definatley wins the "Player of the Month Award" which is without a doubt earned. Davis is in almost in every battle and always comes in second place. Davis has struggled to fine his groove in the past but finally he finally found it last season. The 27 year-old is hitting .346/.440/.728 with 8 homers and 25 RBI's in 100 plate appearances this season.

Bryce Harper ... Gotcha! Despite not being in every stat, I'm going with Justin Upton. The right-fielder is just having a fantastic April as he's posting a .302/.384/.779 batting line with 12 homers and 18 RBI's in 23 games and like I said before, he has kept his team in first place.

Note: All stats are from 28/04/13