Post Trade Deadline MLB Wrap-Up

The Trade Deadline for baseball fans is very much like Christmas. The fans are the 10 year old kids waiting and praying for their favorite gifts, and the GMs are like the parents. If the fans get what gift they want, they are overjoyed and believe that a World Series ring will be theirs by October 31st. If the fans don't get the gift they want, their first desire is to burn the failed GM in effigy. There were very few moves yesterday that stirred too much notice.

The biggest news of trade deadline day wasn't so much who was traded, but who did NOT trade at all. Cliff Lee is still with the ever falling Phillies, and the Rangers, Pirates, Cardinals, Reds, and to some extent the Angels, failed to make any deals. The Rangers tried and tried to acquire a bat and failed to do so. With the team in a hitting funk and Nelson Cruz (.271, 24 hrs, 72 RBI) more than likely being suspended for the rest of 2013 with the biogenesis scandel about to bust open, you expected to hear their names attached to some bats on the market. The Pirates, Reds, and Cardinals are locked in what will more than likely be the most exciting finish this MLB season, my apologies to the AL East. Guess what? Not one of them acquired a single arm or bat to help propel them to the top of the division, though for the Pirates, it was not due to lack of trying. The Angels are in need of some pitching...so what do they do? Trade reliever Scott Downs for minor league reliever Cory Rasmus sporting 5.3 bb/9, and Alberto Callaspo for a at one time high rated prospect in Grant Green, who isn't even a pitcher, but a middle infielder. The deadline left lots of fans asking questions of their favorite teams, but there were 2 trades that went down on 7/31 that are worth mentioning.

The biggest noteworthy acquisition was the Orioles landing Bud Norris from the Houston Astro's. Baltimore was in desperate need of some SP help and Bud Norris fits the criteria. Bud Norris' ERA is 3.93, not ace level but is far superior to the man he is replacing in Jason Hammel (5.20). His ERA is also a little less than half a run better than the current starting staff's average of 4.30. He also can be relied on to pitch every 5 days going over 150 innings and 27 starts in each of the last 4 seasons. The Orioles in return had to give up some pretty good prospects in outfielder L.J. Hoes and left handed starter Josh Hader. L.J. Hoes, the #12 prospect in the orioles organization, is a contact guy who walks more than strikes out, but doesn't have the pop or the game changing speed one looks for in an outfielder (24 home runs and 88 stolen bases with 42 caught in 643 minor league games). Josh Hader, the #20 prospect, is in A ball, but is a 6'3" tall left hander who sports a cool 2.65. The biggest knock against him right now is control (42 walks in 85 innings) but he's still fresh off turning 19 so it's to be expected. The Orioles got what they need in a consistent presence in their starting core who is a vast improvement over who he is replacing, and the Astro's recieved 2 top prospects to an already deep system, plus an extra competitive balance pick in next years draft. A win win trade on paper, but you know how baseball is.