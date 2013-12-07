Yankees sign Carlos Beltran

The Yankees’ great off-season continues on. The Yankees have reportedly signed veteran outfielder Carlos Beltran to a 3-year deal worth $45 million. This signing happened a few hours after it was announced that their former all-star second baseman Robinson Cano agreed to a monster 10-year deal with the Seattle Mariners.

When costless agency began, the Yankees were very high on signing Carlos Beltran, but when they reached a deal with outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury earlier in the week, it seemed almost certain they wouldn’t sign Beltran. But, with the loss of Cano and his big bat in the middle of their lineup, the Yankees elected to sign the slugger.

Carlos Beltran is 36 years old, but has had some great seasons recently with the St. Louis Cardinals. Last year he hit .296 with 24 home runs and drove in 84 RBI. Beltran also played in 145 games, which is tremendous for a 36 year old. He played a big role in getting the Cardinals to the World Series last season.

Beltran provides the Yankees with a big bat in the middle of their lineup, which is somewhat surprising that the Yankees had a shortage of big bats. With the additions of Brian McCann, Jacoby Ellsbury, and now Carlos Beltran, the Yankees will once again have a dangerous lineup. Their lineup could look something like this:

1) Jacoby Ellsbury 2) Derek Jeter 3) Carlos Beltran 4) Mark Teixeira 5) Alfonso Soriano 6) Brian McCann 7) Alex Rodriguez (barring suspension) 8) Kelly Johnson 9) Brett Gardner

Not a bad lineup at all.

Beltran will also bring his top defense to the field at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have really improved defensively with all the signings they’ve made so far. Ellsbury is also a top class defensive outfielder and Brian McCann is a great defensive catcher.

Carlos Beltran used to play in New York, but with the Mets. So he knows how things work in New York and what to expect, although things are turned up a bit when it comes to the Yankees compared to the Mets.

Now, the Yankees still have to deal with the two big elephants in the room, their starting pitching and their closer. It was also announced that the Yankees agreed to a 1-year deal with Hiroki Kuroda, who spent the last two seasons with them. Kuroda had two great years with the Yankees and it was big for them to bring him back. But, they still need to add another starter. David Robertson appears to be the favorite to take over the closer role that was vacated by the retirement of Mariano Rivera. If that’s the case, then the Yankees need to sign a middle relieve pitcher or two.

I keep saying it and will say it again, the Yankees are having a great off-season. Bringing back Joe Girardi as manager, bringing back Kuroda, signing McCann, Ellsbury, and now Beltran. Expect the Yankees to make at least one more big signing this winter.