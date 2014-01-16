Rays avoid arbitration, agree to one year, 14M deal with David Price

The Tampa Bay Rays have avoided heading to salary arbitration with lefty ace pitcher David Price. The two sides have agreed on a deal through the 2014 season where Price will make 14 million. The Vanderbuilt graduate is now slated to earn the biggest single season salary in Rays history.

The deal will not affect Price in costless agency. It also does not eliminate the chances of him being traded. The Rays have also made it clear that they dont feel they have to trade Price. Price says that he is gaining more confidence each day that he will stay with the Rays.

"I still have the mindset moving forward that I want to be with the Rays," said Price, who has been in the speculation of trade rumors.

The 28 year old who has been the subject of speculation after going 10-8 with a 3.33 ERA and earned $10,112,500. Price is also a three time allstar. He will still be a costless agent in the year 2015. The Rays want to keep Price and Price wants to stay with the Rays. However, the Rays likely wont be in the position to pay the type of money it will take to retain Price.

Price himself is still well aware that something could change before Spring Training begings. Price has said he is pretty confident that if he is traded it wont be before Japaneese ace Marashino Tanaka signs somewhere.Teams have until January 24th to reach an agreement with Tanaka, a 25 year old right hander who was 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA last year for the Rakuten Golden Eagles. Whoever does not sign Tanaka will be left empty handed. Whoever those teams are can choose to go after Price via trade.

The once Rampet speculation of Price being trade has settled down lately. Which is leading more and more people to believe that he will be the starter opening day. Price, who has one year remaing with the Rays jas even admitted that the chances of him remaining with the Rays gets stronger as the days go by. Price, believes the Rays could have one of the best teams in 2014. He has also said that he wants to be a part of the season with the Rays.

"I want to be apart of it. I think we're going to have a really good season," Price stressed, adding a trade after the start of the season will most likely leave a "bad taste" in the mouth of his teammates who would also like to see him remain with the rays.

Including Price's contract. the Rays payroll is expected to be the highest in team history. It will even be greater than the 72 million mark in 2010. The Rays Exceutive vice presidant of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has called it an unstainable figure, but they are willing to play because they believe this year's team has a chance to really be great in 2014. Him and David Price share the same opinion.

"On paper right now, i feel like we have a very good team. Hopefully we can make some kind of run and let something happen.," Price said, "If we can have this team that we have right now on paper and everybody stay healthy and produce the type of team we can all produce, I think we can do something special.

The ace spent 44 games on the disabled list last year with a left triceps strain. Returned going 9-4 with a 2.53 ERA in 18 starts, in 18 starts, with 102 strikeouts and only 13 walks.