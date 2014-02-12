Roy Oswalt Calls It Quits After 13 Seasons~ Is He HOF Worthy?

After thirteen seasons in the big leagues, pitcher Roy Oswalt is officially trading in his cleats for a pair of business shoes. Oswalt’s former agent, Bob Barber, stated on Tuesday that, “He’s now an agent”. Of course “he” referring to Oswalt.

Oswalt gave the game of baseball all he had every time he took the mound. During his career he pitched in 365 games with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and the Colorado Rockies.

Oswalt has a career win/loss record of 163-102, 3.36 ERA, 1,852 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.21 that earned him three trips to the All-Star game. He also played on one of only two teams in Major League history to use six pitchers to no-hit a team when he was with the Astros in 2003 against the mighty New York Yankees in the Bronx. The only other team to accomplish such a thing was the Seattle Mariners in 2012 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The last time Oswalt pitched was in 2013 for the Rockies where he made nine appearances, and failed to pick up a win posting an 0-6 record. After that season is when he went to work for Bob Barber at RMG Baseball. Oswalt will now be the vice president of baseball operations for the company since his retirement is official.

Without having any World Series wins on his record, it’s hard to imagine Oswalt will make it to Cooperstown anytime soon. The one thing he does have going for him is that he was not involved with steroids or performance enhancing drug scandals.

But, we shall see about his HOF bid.

One thing we should do is celebrate the career of this great pitcher.