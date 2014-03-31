Brian Wilson’s Nerves Bury Los Angeles Dodgers On Opening Night

While it needs to be said that this was not the start of the season for Los Angeles Dodgers – that happened last week against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sydney where they won both games – this was the official opener for the rest of the teams.

The Dodgers had a tough matchup as they travelled to Petco Park to take on the San Diego Padres and they suffered an inexplicable meltdown towards the end of the game.

Things started quiet for the Dodgers as they held San Diego offense in check through the first seven innings. Los Angeles had the lead after seven innings – courtesy of an RBI single from Carl Crawford that scored Dee Gordon during the fifth inning – and Brian Wilson was called upon by Don Mattingly to set the table in the bottom of the eighth. Wilson is considered one of the best relievers in all of baseball but his outing tonight left plenty to be desired, to say the least.

Wilson committed errors on the field, couldn’t throw strikes and looked shaky over the mound, something quite uncharacteristic for someone who usually has nerves of steel in high leverage situations. Wilson left the game and he was unable to record a single out while surrendering three runs in the process. The Dodgers couldn’t recover and Huston Street retired the side on the top of the ninth to give San Diego their first win of the year against a team that’s expected to contend for nothing less than a World Series ring.

This is clearly not the end of the world for the Dodgers: this is a long season and Mattingly has 159 more games to figure things out. But if they want to improve what they did last year, they need to build an early lead in their division and must start performing according to their standards. And that includes Wilson.