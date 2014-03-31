Chicago Cubs Can Feel Confident Despite Opening Day Loss

In sports, numbers are all that matters. In that sense, the season started on the wrong foot for the Chicago Cubs as they dropped their first game of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. However, if the game is analyzed past the numbers, an argument could be created to say the Cubs won’t suffer as much as they have done it in recent years.

While it’s true the Cubs struggled offensively – mustering only six hits and not scoring a single run – it also needs to be said that they faced a top defense like the Pirates, a team that made the playoffs last year and that’s expected to compete this season as well. Emilio Bonifacio played a good game leading off, finishing 4-of-5 and creating have on the base paths with his blazing speed. Nate Schierholtz and Junior Lake also reached safely but the rest of the offense was practically non-existent.

Jeff Samardzija, on the other hand, anchored the pitching staff and went seven strong innings where he only allowed five hits and not a single run. Pedro Strop, Justin Grimm and James Russell also maintained the scoreless outing until Carlos Villanueva surrendered a HR to Neil Walker in the bottom of the 10th in what would end up being the only run of the game.

A loss is a loss and there’s plenty of work left to be done by manager Rick Renteria and the rest of the staff. Considering the rivals and the nerves of Opening Day, the Cubs did better than expected and if they can maintain this kind of play on the defensive side of the ball, they could be much better than advertised on 2014.