Marlins Top Rockies 4-3

For the Rockies to win on the road in 2014, they will need timely hitting, starting pitchers to keep the game close, a lockdown bullpen, and solid defensive play. Game two against the Marlins Tuesday night, the Rockies were able to complete only half of the winning formula. A throwing error in the sixth along with the inability to advance a runner 90 ft. to tie the game cost the Rockies.

The Marlins had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth of a 2-2 game. In need of a ground ball to induce a inning ending double play, Rockies starter Brett Anderson-the team's biggest acquisition of the offseason via trade from Oakland-got Giancarlo Stanton to slap a high bouncing ball behind the third base bag. Third Baseman Nolan Arenado fielded the ball on the foul line. Deciding there was no play at the plate, he threw to second baseman D.J. Lemahieu, who made the out. Lemahieu's relay to first was wide right and landed in the dugout. Stanton took second on the error. Marlins led 2-1. With Casey McGehee up next, Stanton stole third base. McGehee then singled to center, scoring Stanton. The RBI was McGehee's sixth in the first two games of the season. The Rockies had hopes of a comeback in the eighth. Defending NL batting champion Michael Cuddyer doubled on a grounder to left off of Marlins reliever Mike Dunn. Next up was Carlos Gonzalez, who doubled on a fly ball to center, scoring Cuddyer and cutting the Marlins lead to 4-3. The Marlins brought in AJ Ramos to face Wilin Rosario and walked him. Ramos ended the Rockies' rally by striking out Arenado on three straight pitches. "We didn't get the big hit there late," said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. "But we put together some good at bats. Bottom line is we've got to find a way to tie that game or take that lead late." Anderson (0-1) worked six innings, giving up four runs (three earned)) on five hits, struck out two and walked one. The Marlins scored their first two runs off Anderson in the second when Jarod Saltalmacchia doubled to left field, scoring Garret Jones. Saltalmacchia was able to score two batters later on a sacrifice fly to right field off of the bat of Adeiny Hechavarria. Marlins starter Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) went six innings, holding the Rockies to two runs on six hits, six strikeouts and one walk. The Rockies got their two runs in the fourth when Tulowitzki doubled to right field, scoring Gonzalez from first. After advancing to third on a Morneau infield pop up that fell untouched behind tbe mound, Tulowitzki scored on a Rosario sacrifice fly to right field. Marlins closer Steve Cishek retired the Rockies in order in the ninth for his first save.