D-backs Shut Down by Tim Hudson in his Giants Debut

Tim Hudson told reporters after last season's gruesome ankle injury (that cut his 2013 campaign short) that he did not want to walk off the field with that being his lasting memory. He made it clearly evident after his performance Wednesday night that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

In a game that featured very little offense, as well as very low attendance, Giants offseason acquisition Tim Hudson stole the show. Hudson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings of absolutely brilliant baseball. He retired the first nine batters he faced, and he had another run retiring eight in a row later in the ballgame. He showed great control of all his pitches only giving up only three hits, two to Gerardo Parra, while striking out seven. Paul Goldschmidt had the other hit as he doubled in the bottom of the seventh, extending his hiting streak to 24 games, only six shy of tying the team record of 30, held by Luis Gonzalez.

D-backs pitcher Trevor Cahill pitched a great game himself going six innings, giving up two earned runs on just four hits. Walks were again the problem, as he walked three. The runs came from a laser RBI double off the bat of Giants outfielder Michael Morse, and a RBI single from Angel Pagan. But on the bright side, the D-backs bullpen was good again as relievers Joe Thatcher, J.J. Putz, and Ryan Rowland-Smith all contributed to three scoreless innings. Unfortunately, the San Francisco bullpen did the same as Javier Lopez and Sergio Romo paired up to shut down the D-backs in the eighth and the ninth inning. Romo recorded his second save of the 2014 season, both against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks and Giants close out their four game series Thursday afternoon in a matinee game. The Giants will send Tim Lincecum to the mound in hopes that history doesn't repeat itself against a D-backs team that has feasted off him in years past, especially Paul Goldschmidt, who has a lifetime average of .500 off Lincecum with five home runs and 11 RBI's. The D-backs will send their offseason signee Bronson Arroyo to the mound to make his regular season debut.