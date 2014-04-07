Baltimore Orioles: Where's The Pitching?

In the 1980’s, the Wendy’s hamburger chain ran a series of now infamous television ads featuring an elderly lady demanding to know, “Where’s the Beef?” These commercials, aside from causing this writer to cackle incessantly as an easily amused young child at the time, were intended to criticize rival burger chains for skimping on the size of their meat patties, to the extent that their burgers ended up not the least bit resembling the representations on their own commercials nor the photos on their menus.

When examining the Baltimore Orioles’ roster the past few MLB seasons, much as a culinary critic might scrutinize a restaurant menu, one might similarly ask, “Where’s the pitching?” The Orioles have revived themselves the past few seasons under manager Buck Showalter, morphing from AL East cellar dwellers into playoff contenders, yet they still struggle to compete at the level of the division’s top two squads, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

There’s no shortage of hot bats in Baltimore. Outfielder Chris Davis has established himself as one of MLB’s most prized sluggers, belting a league-best 53 home runs in 2013, smacking 96 extra-base hits (also best in MLB) and finishing with a 1.004 ops, one of an elite few to rival “Miggy level.” Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy nicely complement Davis to instill Oriole-phobia in many an opposing pitcher. However, opposing batters possess no fear at all when facing Showalter’s squad due to anemic starting pitching, the one bogeyman holding the Orioles back from becoming not only playoff contenders, but World Series championship contenders as well.

Right hander Chris Tillman emerged as Baltimore’s ace in 2013, finishing 16-7 with an ERA of 3.71 and a WHIP of 1.22, and Miguel Gonzalez, another right-hander, put up respectable numbers as well, going 11-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

As far of the rest of the rotation, no other returning Oriole starter posted an ERA under four. Wei-Yin Chen was textbook mediocre and therefore a disappointment in his 23 starts, posting a 7-7 record and working only 137 innings total. Bud Norris was acquired midseason in a trade with the Houston Astros in an attempt to strengthen the rotation. Despite posting an ERA under four with the Astros at the time of the trade, he finished with a 4.80 ERA in his nine starts in an Orioles uniform. His overall WHIP of 1.49 for the season, split amongst the two squads, as well as a strikeouts to walks ratio barely over 2:1, were also disappointing.

Further exacerbating Baltimore’s pitching problems, the Orioles lost starters Scott Feldman and Jason Hammel to costless agency during the offseason. The failure to resign Feldman, for whom the Orioles traded two additional pitchers to acquire from the Chicago Cubs only one year earlier, raised red flags questioning the competence of the team’s front office to make the sound decisions necessary to bring Baltimore’s pitching up to par with tough AL East competitors. Even though he went 12-12 for the season, Feldman, just like Tillman and Gonzalez, finished with an ERA under four. His WHIP of 1.18 was best on the entire team. Feldman eventually signed with the Astros, and Hammel the Cubs.

One MLB scout was so appalled by the Orioles’ mismanagement this past offseason, with regard to starting pitching, that he made the following statement to The Sporting Newsjust before the start of this season:

“Their starting pitching isn’t getting any better. In fact, they are losing people. Given what they have, I can’t believe they didn’t re-sign Scott Feldman. They basically gave up two pitchers for a guy they didn’t try to re-sign . . . the Orioles’ starting pitching is going backwards.”

Meanwhile, gaps in the already weak rotation forced Showalter to rush 23-year old Kevin Gausman into his first big league start not even a full year after being drafted out of LSU. Gausman clearly wasn’t yet prepared after only throwing 82 innings in the minors, mostly at AA level. He made 20 appearances for the Orioles in 2013 after his call up, including five starts, and was hammered, to put it lightly, finishing with a 3-5 record and a stomach-turning 5.66 ERA. Zach Britton is another young Orioles pitching prospect who experienced similar unpleasant results on the mound last season in an unforgiving AL East.

Baltimore’s starting pitching was already a glaring problem in 2013, and the team had its opportunity to remedy this issue during the offseason. Suffice it to say, the Orioles squandered this opportunity immensely. Unless Chen can bring up his numbers in 2014,and either Gausman or Britton have a surprise breakout season despite lack of solid pitching experience even in the minor leagues, and both Tillman and Gonzalez stay consistent and remain healthy, expect the Orioles to regress painfully this season and for the glimmers of hope to flicker out rapidly. It won’t matter how many balls Chris Davis can belt out of Camden Yards, nor how well Jones and Hardy perform at the plate either. Stellar starting pitching is a required ingredient for MLB success, and the Orioles still don’t have it.

