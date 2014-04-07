Baltimore Orioles: Where's The Pitching?
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Tillman pitches on opening day against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports)

In the 1980’s, the Wendy’s hamburger chain ran a series of now infamous television ads featuring an elderly lady demanding to know, “Where’s the Beef?”  These commercials, aside from causing this writer to cackle incessantly as an easily amused young child at the time, were intended to criticize rival burger chains for skimping on the size of their meat patties, to the extent that their burgers ended up not the least bit resembling the representations on their own commercials nor the photos on their menus.

When examining the Baltimore Orioles’ roster the past few MLB seasons, much as a culinary critic might scrutinize a restaurant menu, one might similarly ask, “Where’s the pitching?” The Orioles have revived themselves the past few seasons under manager Buck Showalter, morphing from AL East cellar dwellers into playoff contenders, yet they still struggle to compete at the level of the division’s top two squads, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

There’s no shortage of hot bats in Baltimore. Outfielder Chris Davis has established himself as one of MLB’s most prized sluggers, belting a league-best 53 home runs in 2013, smacking 96 extra-base hits (also best in MLB) and finishing with a 1.004 ops, one of an elite few to rival “Miggy level.” Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy nicely complement Davis to instill Oriole-phobia in many an opposing pitcher. However, opposing batters possess no fear at all when facing Showalter’s squad due to anemic starting pitching, the one bogeyman holding the Orioles back from becoming not only playoff contenders, but World Series championship contenders as well.    

Right hander Chris Tillman emerged as Baltimore’s ace in 2013, finishing 16-7 with an ERA of 3.71 and a WHIP of 1.22, and Miguel Gonzalez, another right-hander, put up respectable numbers as well, going 11-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.