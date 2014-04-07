Ramirez, Kemp Homer Twice As Dodgers Top Giants 6-2

Former All-Stars Hanley Ramirez and Matt Kemp were the offensive stars for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the game against the San Francisco Giants. Each had two homers as he led his team’s offense on the way to a 6-2 win.

Kemp went deep in the second with a solo shot to center field. His second one happened in the fourth and he also scored Adrian Gonzalez with a bomb to left center field. Kemp is clearly making a statement with his performance as he’s currently the fourth OF in a team that already has Yasiel Puig, Andre Ethier and Carl Crawford patrolling the grass.

Ramirez, on the other hand, added two homers and his overall production on offense was even more satisfactory. Ramirez went 3-for-4, had two RBIs and improved his average to .267 in a year that’s big for the infielder. Ramirez’s deal with the Dodgers ends after this season and he’s clearly looking to have a big year to land a lucrative contract for the foreseeable future.

There’s little doubt that both players need to have strong years to go back to the level they once had. Both led LA’s offense today and the Dodgers can go very far this year if their star players can maintain this level of production.