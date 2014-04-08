Cleveland Indians Season Preview: Back To Mediocrity?

The Cleveland Indians were no doubt a pleasant surprise during the 2013 MLB campaign. The Tribe made a September surge, going 21-6 for the month and winning their final 10 regular season games to clinch an AL wildcard berth. Although the ensuing postseason party was abruptly halted by the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland could nonetheless boast of its first postseason appearance since 2007.

However, can the Indians achieve similar success in 2014, or are they merely a sandlot-style version of a one hit wonder? Despite their late season success, they floundered all year versus top AL teams such as the Rays, the Boston Red Sox and their toughest AL Central Divsion rivals, the Detroit Tigers. In fact, the Tribe posted a dismal 4-15 record last season versus the men from Motown. The Tigers are expected to tame the division yet again for a fourth straight season, and the Kansas City Royals will also emerge as a force to contend with after beefing up their already talented roster during the offseason. Although neither of the division's other two teams, the Minnesota Twins nor the Chicago White Sox, should present too much of a challenge, the Indians are nonetheless in danger of regressing back to a barely subpar team in 2014, with dreams of back to back postseason trips quickly falling out of reach.

 

Pitching Is Shaky

Losing starters Ubaldo Jimenez and Scott Kazmir to costless agency delivered a painful blow to Cleveland's pitching staff. The team's 3.13 overall ERA the second half of last season was second best in the AL, but that success will be tough to replpicate with two of the top starters having jumped ship. Justin Masterson is now the rotation's number one starter, but given the team's general unwillingness to spend big bucks to keep solid pitchers around (also note Cliff Lee and C.C. Sabathia in prior seasons), who knows how long Masterson will be around? In the meantime, the 29-year old right hander has developed one the the top sinking fastballs in all of MLB, and well over 70% of his outs last year came on ground balls. He achieved a career-best 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and finished the season 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA. He registered a WHIP of 1.20, fairly average amongst aces in an MLB rotation.