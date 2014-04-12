David Price Dominates, Rays Beat Reds 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays’ ace David Price put up a masterful performance at the Great American Ball Park that carried his team to victory on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.

The lefty was two outs away from a shutout win but surrendered a solo homer to Joey Votto in the bottom of the ninth. It wasn’t what he wanted as he looked ready to close things out after throwing only 114 pitches.

“That stinks.”, Price said when asked about that particular pitch to Votto. “I definitively wanted to finish that game but I never had a doubt we were going to win it.”

The Rays got off to an early lead to backup Price’s great start. Desmond Jennings scored on an RBI single from Evan Longoria to put the Rays on board during the first. The lead was doubled after Matt Joyce connected a solo HR in the fifth inning. The rest of the game was a dominant performance from Price right until Votto’s bomb.

Price ended up fanning 10 Reds' hitters and walking only one in 8.1 innings pitched. He allowed two hits and one run but was relieved after the homer. Grant Balfour took his place and walked three in 0.2 innings, but also managed to retire the remaining two batters to close things out.

It was a dramatic ending for a game where Price showed the rest of the league he still has it. And there’s no doubt that after a performance like this, he’s still one of the best starters in all of baseball.