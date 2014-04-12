Rick Renteria Removes Jose Veras From Closer Role

Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria previously stated that Jose Veras would be the team's closer from day one. The first-year manager decided to give the former Detroit Tigers’ reliever a chance as the primary option in the ninth inning, but it seems like Renteria has had enough.

According to several sources, Renteria has decided to move on from Veras being the closer and he’s reportedly ready to give the chance to other players. The reports indicate that Renteria talked to Veras and told him that others would be managing the ninth role duties for the foreseeable future.

There’s no surprise in Renteria doing this. Veras has been plain awful for the Cubs this year and he has already blown two saves. Yesterday he had another meltdown against the Cardinals – blowing a two-run lead in the process – and he hasn’t looked like the dominant closer the front office thought he was.

Luckily for the Cubs, there are plenty of options in the roster to replace him. Names like Pedro Strop and Hector Rondon – both whom already have a save this season – figure to be options while guys like Brian Schlitter, Justin Grimm or even Arodys Vizcaino could be available although the latter needs to be recalled from his rehab assignment at Advanced Class-A Daytona.