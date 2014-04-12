Curtis Granderson Has Close Encounter with Angels Fan

Applauding a nice catch wasn't good enough for one fan at Angel stadium in Anaheim Friday night.

In the eighth inning of the game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson made a running catch into the right-field corner on a flyball hit by J.B. Shuck. As he turned to throw the ball back in to the infield a fan wearing a Angels t-shirt reached out and touched Granderson on the back.

"He touched me and then I turned around," Granderson said after the 5-4 loss to the Angels in 11 innings. "He was like. 'No, I didn't mean to.' I was, 'Hey, just don't touch me.' And that was it.

"Say whatever you want to say. Boo, cheer, clap, cheer for your team, cheer for the other team. But just don't physically touch the players."

The Angels stated that the fan was ejected from the stadium but no legal action will be taken. Granderson said he was not looking for charges to be brought.

"I don't know how the stadium handles those different things, what the protocol happens to be," said Granderson. "I'm not going to do anything with it. I was able to continue to play the game, and that's fine with me."