Blue Jays Pleasant Surprise Early On

The Toronto Blue Jays are tied for first place in the AL East. Yes, it's early in the season. Yes, there's a ton of ball left to be played. Yes, we're not even out of the month of April. But yes... the Jays have life.

The Blue Jays have played four series this season... four games against the Tampa Bay Rays, three against the Houston Astros, three against the New York Yankees, and three against the Baltimore Orioles. After dropping their season opening in disastrous fashion (being dubbed 9-2 by the Rays), the Jays have seemingly found their way, playing solid .500 baseball the rest of the way.

Yes, again, it's early... but there is hope still in Toronto.

Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera lead the way with nine home runs between each of them (Bautista with five, Cabrera with four). Bautista also has nine RBIs. Dioner Navarro has been a pleasant surprise, chipping in eight RBIs and Colby Rasmus has three home runs to add as well. The offense has come to life for the Jays, which makes for an exciting time at the ball park.

The Jays' pitching rotation - long considered a weak point for this club - has emerged as a capable, if not unspectacular, starting five. Only one starter...knuckleballer RA Dickey...has a losing record, sitting at 1-2 after three starts. Mark Buehrle has been outstanding early on, winning all three of his starts and is currently sporting a sparkling 0.86 ERA thus far. Veteran Dustin McGowan has found his way back into the starting five and has contributed steady performances for Toronto. McGowan, Drew Hutchison, and Brandon Morrow all have 1-1 records. The entire Blue Jays pitching squad carries a respectable 3.61 ERA, a number that is better than predicted but has much room for improvement.

If anyone had guessed the Jays would be contending for the AL East with the likes of Tampa Bay and New York, most pundits would have thought them farfetched. Yet there they are keeping pace, waiting, and watching. Barring any Toronto-like collapse (sorry Maple Leaf fans), the 2014 edition of the Blue Jays could surprise many.

No one ever suspects a Blue Jay being a bird of prey.

Don't turn your backs on the Toronto Blue Jays.