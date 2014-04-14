Blue Jays Pleasant Surprise Early On
Image found at http://thelastsportsblogonearth.files.wordpress.com/

The Toronto Blue Jays are tied for first place in the AL East. Yes, it's early in the season.  Yes, there's a ton of ball left to be played.  Yes, we're not even out of the month of April.  But yes... the Jays have life.

The Blue Jays have played four series this season... four games against the Tampa Bay Rays, three against the Houston Astros, three against the New York Yankees, and three against the Baltimore Orioles.  After dropping their season opening in disastrous fashion (being dubbed 9-2 by the Rays), the Jays have seemingly found their way, playing solid .500 baseball the rest of the way.

Yes, again, it's early... but there is hope still in Toronto.

Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera lead the way with nine home runs between each of them (Bautista with five, Cabrera with four).  Bautista also has nine RBIs.  Dioner Navarro has been a pleasant surprise, chipping in eight RBIs and Colby Rasmus has three home runs to add as well.  The offense has come to life for the Jays, which makes for an exciting time at the ball park.