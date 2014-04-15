Cubs-Yankees Rained Out, Double Header Scheduled For Tomorrow

The Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees are set to take on a two-game series at Yankee Stadium as part of this year’s Interleague series. However, they will have to wait until tomorrow to get things started.

The first game was scheduled for today at 7.05 PM but it has already been postponed due to inclement weather at the Big Apple. This was to be expected but the solution has been already announced and both teams will play a double-header tomorrow.

The first game will be held at 1.05 PM tomorrow while the second one will maintain their original time at 7.05.

Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda are expected to start for the Yankees. As for the Cubs, the original starters were Jason Hammel and Travis Wood.