Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies - Colorado Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) swing west to the Rocky Mountains as they take on the Colorado Rockies (8-9) in a three game series at Coors Field in Denver, CO. This is the first trip of the year to Coors Field for the Phillies. The Phillies are currently in fourth place in the National League East. The Rockies are currently in third place in the National League West.

The series dates back to 1993, the Rockies inaugural season.

Series Record:

Phillies lead the all-time series, 97-69.

Phillies lead the series at Coors Field, 45-34.

2013 Season Series:

The Phillies won the 2013 season series 4-3. The Rockies were 2-1 at Coors Field.

Previous Series:

The Rockies went 2-2 against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Phillies went 1-2 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Batting Rank:

Phillies- 5th in AVG (.264), T-16th HR's (13), 18th in Runs (63), 14th in Slugging Pct. (.395)

Rockies- 1st in AVG (.286), T-12th in HR's (15), 4th in Runs (82), 2nd in Slugging Pct. (.441)

Pitching Ranks:

Phillies- 22nd in ERA (4.17), T-24th in Innings Pitched (133 2/13), T-8th in Runs Allowed (72), T-20th in Stikeouts (119)

Rockies- 27th in ERA (4.47), T-4th in Innings Pitched (147), 3rd in Runs Allowed (81), T-22nd in Strikeouts (115)

Top Hitters:

Phillies- Chase Utley .462

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon .411

Top Pitchers

Phillies- Cliff Lee 2-2, 4.00

Rockies- Juan Nicasio 2-0, 3.50

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Friday, April 18, 6:40 PM MDT at Coors Field

RHP Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 6.00)

Jonathan Pettibone

Jonathan Pettibone made his season debut on 04/12 at the Miami Marlins, receiving a no-decision. Pettibone pitched five innings, giving up one run on eight hits, striking out five and walking one. He has had only one other start against the Rockies in his career, on 06/15/13 at Coors Field. Pettibone pitched three innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits, striking out one and walking one. The Phillies lost the game 10-5.

vs Pettibone

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 8 17 .471 0 4 1 1

Hot hitter vs. Pettibone

Nolan Arenado 2 2 .1000 0 0 0 0

Cold Hitter - Pettibone

Drew Stubbs 0 3 .000 0 1 0

Fact:

In 2013 the Phillies went 10-5 (.667) in Pettibone's 15 starts in 2013

Tyler Chatwood

Tyler Chatwood came off the disabled list to make his first start of the season on 04/13/14 at San Francisco Giants. Chatwood received a no-decision and pitched six innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking none. He last pitched against the Phillies at Coors Field on 06/15/13 and received the victory in a 10-5 Rockies win (5 IP, 2R, 7 H, 1 K, 3W).

- Chatwood

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Phillies 32 11 .344 0 4 2 7

Hot hitter vs. Chatwood

Tony Gwynn 4 3 .750 0 1 0 1

Cold Hitter - Chatwood

JImmy Rollins 6 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Fact:

In 2013 At Coors Field Chatwood was 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA (61.2 ip, 24 er) with 5 quality starts in 11 tries while the Rockies were 7-4 in those starts.

Saturday, April 19, 6:10 PM MDT at Coors Field

RHP Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 3.50) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-0, 4.32)

Kyle Kendrick

Kyle Kendrick received a no-decision in his last start - the Miami Marlins. Kendrick pitched six innings, giving up three runs (two earned runs) on six hits, striking out seven and walking three. He threw 115 pitches, the most he had thrown since Aug. 24, 2012. Kendrick's last appearance at Coors Field against the Rockies was a no-decision in a 8-7 Phillies win (4 1/3 innings, 7 R, 10 H, 0 K, 2 W, 2 HR).

vs Kendrick

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 59 20 .339 3 7 8 5

Hot hitter vs. Kendrick

Michael Cuddyer 4 3 .750 0 1 0 1

Cold Hitter - Kendrick

Corey Dickerson 3 0 .000 0 0 0 0

Fact:

Allowed 2 ER or less in 14 of his 30 starts (8-2, 1.92 ERA); went 2-11, 7.99 ERA (74 ER, 83.1 IP) in his other 16 starts

Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles received a no-decision in his last start on 04/14 at the San Diego Padres. Lyles pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two. This is Lyles first start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field.

- Lyles

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Phillies 25 7 .280 0 3 4 6

Hot hitter vs. Kendrick

Marlon Byrd 3 2 .667 0 0 0 0

Cold Hitter - Kendrick

Carlos Ruiz 2 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Fact:

With the Houston Astros, Lyles made his MLB debut on 5/31/11 at Chicago Cubs (2 ER/7 IP)...at the time of his debut, was the youngest player in the Major Leagues...the last starting pitcher younger than Lyles to make his MLB debut with Houston was Larry Dierker on Sept. 22, 1964, his 18th birthday (source: Elias).

Sunday, April 20, 2:10 PM MDT

RHP Roberto Hernandez (1-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Juan Nicasio (2-0, 3.50)

Roberto Hernandez

Hernandez received a no-decision in his last start on 04/14 at the Atlanta Braves. Hernandez pitched 6 innings, giving up two run on four hits, striking out three and walking six. Hernandez has never pitched at Coors Field.

vs Hernandez

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 90 27 .300 3 14 12 11

Hot hitter vs. Kendrick

Justin Morneau 31 9 .290 3 9 3 6

Cold Hitter - Kendrick

Michael Cuddyer 46 11 .239 0 2 9 4

Fact:

Went at least 6.0 innings in 15 of his 24 starts and had 3.83 ERA (43 ER, 101.0 IP) in those starts.

Juan Nicasio

Juan Nicasio received the win in his last start on 04/15 at the San Diego Padres. Nicasio pitched six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out three with one walk. Nicasio gave up the two runs in the first inning but then settled down to shut out the Padres on just two hits. Nicasio last faced the Phillies at Coors Field on 06/14/13 in a 8-7 loss. Nicasio received a no-decision in that game (5 2/3 innings, 5 R, 7 H, 4 K, 2 W).

- Nicasio

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Phillies 39 9 .237 1 4 4 3

Hot hitter vs. Nicasio

John Mayberry Jr. 5 3 .600 0 1 1 0

Cold Hitter - Nicasio

Domonic Brown 6 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Fact:

Of his 55 career starts reaching 6.0 innings, he has reached 6.0 innings in 23 of them with 20 quality starts...in those 23 starts, he’s 11-2 with a 2.16 ERA (150.0 IP, 36 ER)...he was 5-1 with a 2.14 ERA (63.0 IP, 15 ER) when he reached that plateau in 2013.

Series Notes:

Since the beginning of the 2008 season, Philadelphia is 30-9 (.769) in 39 regular season games against Colorado, which is their best winning percentage against any team over that stretch ... During that period, the Phillies are 11-1-1 in 13 series against Colorado and they have outscored the Rockies 225-165 ... Additionally, the Phillies are 43-33 (.566) all-time at Coors Field, including a 12-5 (.706) record here since 2008.

The Rockies have a few players that have historically hit well against the Phillies, including Carlos Gonzalez and Wilin Rosario...Gonzalez is a career .395 (34-for-86) hitter with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 10 RBI in 23 games against the Phillies...Rosario is a career .388 (19-for-49) hitter with 4 doubles, 7 home runs and 19 RBI in 13 games vs. PHI...Rosario’s 7 career HR vs. PHI are his most vs. any non-NL West team.

