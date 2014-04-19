Troy Tulowitzki Busts Loose As Colorado Rockies Smack Philadelphia Phillies 12-1

Recap: PHI 1, COL 12

Daily Recap: Tulowitzki launched a three-run homer to right-center, and paced the Rockies to a 12-1 victory over the Phillies

Enough of those one run games on the road. The Colorado Rockies (9-9) came home to Coors Field Friday night and quickly went to work on the Philadelphia Phillies (7-9) and their now Triple-A starter Jonathan Pettibone, 12-1.

1-8 in the Rockies lineup had a hit but the night squarely belonged to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. Tulowitzki went 3-for-3 with five RBI's and a monster home run to the deepest part of Coors Field's right-center field.

The Rockies offensive assault began in the bottom of the first inning. Charlie Blackmon led off with a single to right field that was followed by a single to left by Drew Stubbs. After a line out to second by Carlos Gonzalez, Tulowitzki had what may have been his most productive at-bat of the night, a 14 pitch assortment of every pitch Pettibone had.

"More than anything, that at-bat set up my day," he said. "I saw so many pitches from him that I knew everything he had. It helped my second and third at-bat.

"If you look back at that at-bat, and he would say the same, he made good pitches that I fouled off, and he made bad pitches that I fouled off. It was a little bit of both."

Tulowitzki was able to work a walk to load the bases. Justin Morneau followed with ground-rule double (5) that scored Blackmon and Stubbs to give the Rockies an early 2-0 lead. Wilin Rosario grounded to shortstop Jimmy Rollins who threw him out at first. Tulowitzki was able to score on the play. Nolan Arenado single to center, allowing Morneau to score the fourth run of the inning.

"I mean, I literally threw everything I could at that point," Pettibone said of the first-inning walk. "At the same time I didn't want to give in. That was a big situation, first and second, one out. I didn't want to walk him or give him something to drive.

"I just kept battling and battling. I tip my hat to him. He's a heck of a hitter and he did his job today."

In the second inning the Rockies picked up where they had left off. Blackmon singled again to right field. Stubbs grounded a ball back to Pettibone for an out at first. Pettibone intentionally walked Gonzales to set up a possible double play with Tulowitzki coming to the plate. On a 0-1 fastball, Tulowitzki launched a 430 ft homerun to make it a 7-0 Rockies lead after just a 1 2/3 innings.

"I hit the ball about as well as I can hit a ball. I felt good," Tulowitzki said.

Pettibone was able to quiet the Rockies in the third but that may only have been because Tulowitzki's spot in the line up didn't come around again until the fourth. With Stubbs on on second and two outs, Tulowitzki doubled to left field, scoring Stubbs and giving the Rockies a 8-0 lead.. Three at bats into the game and Tulowitzki was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI's.

Pettibone (0-1, 9.00) was pulled from the game after only four innings of work, giving up eight runs on nine hits, one strikeout, two walks, and a monster home run. Once the game finally ended for the Phillies, Pettibone was informed he was heading back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. the right hander was probably glad he wouldn't have to hear the name Tulowitzki in the minors.

The Phillies scored their only run while Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood was on the mound in the fifth inning. Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz grounded the ball to third. Arenado mishandled the ball, allowing Ruiz to reach. Jayson Nix singled to center, scoring Ruiz. The unearned run was all the Phillies could get against Chatwood.

Chatwood attacked the Phillies with his fastball, hitting the strike zone low. The Phillies responded by hitting 17 groundball outs.

"It's nice to just go out there and try to pound the zone, get us back in the dugout," Chatwood said.

Making just his second start since coming off the disable list, Chatwood (1-0, 2,77) pitched seven very strong innings, giving up an unearned run on just two hits, with six strikeouts. He had thrown only 88 pitches when manager Walt Weiss congratulated him in the dugout and told him his night was done.

With Phillies reliever Mario Hollands on the mound, Tulowitzki stayed red hot. With Stubbs and Gonzalez on base, Tulowitzki single to left, scoring Stubbs and increasing the Rockies lead to 9-1. Phillies' manager Ryne Sandberg replaced Hollands with Jeff Manship in the seventh inning. Different pitcher but same results. With two outs, DJ Lemahieu singled to right. Josh Rutledge pinched hit for Chatwood and walked. Blackmon followed Rutledge with a RBI single to right, scoring LeMahieu.

Rosario finished the scoring for the night in the eighth when he connected on a 0-1 slider from B.J. Rosenberg for a double (4) that scored Brandon Barnes and Corey Dickerson for a 12-1 lead.

Chad Bettis pitched a quiet eighth inning and Matt Belisle finished off the Phillies in order in the ninth to seal a game one victory for the Rockies.

Post Game Brief:

Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (left biceps tendonitis) allowed one run in seven innings Thursday in his third rehab start for high Class A Clearwater. Hamels is expected to take Pettibone's roster spot, possibly as soon as Wednesday.

Tulowitzki's second inning home run was calculated at 447 feet. It is his 15th career home run at Coors Field calculated at 440 feet or more. That is the second-most of any player in the last nine seasons.

Michael Cuddyer was held out of the lineup due to issues related to his left hamstring cramp. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he hopes rest will keep him off the 15-day disabled list.

Coming Up:

Saturday, April 19, 6:10 PM MDT at Coors Field. Probable pitchers are RHP Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 3.50) - Jordan Lyles (2-0, 4.32)