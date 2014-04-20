Lackluster Pitching Dooms Chicago Cubs In Loss To Cincinnati Reds

Zack Cozart drove in three runs, the Cincinnati Reds had an extra-base party with the Chicago Cubs’ pitching and the visitors earned the series win at Wrigley Field with an 8-2 score.

The Cubs had all kinds of troubles with the Reds’ offense and their pitching simply wasn’t up to the standards required. Despite the fact that starter Carlos Villanueva struck out seven batters, he allowed five earned runs and nine hits. The bullpen didn’t fare any better and Jose Veras – who is looking like an awful signing so far – allowed three more runs during a relief role in the seventh.

Cincinnati kicked things off with three runs in the fourth and all came in consecutive hits. RBI doubles from Devin Mesoraco and Cozart and an RBI single from starter Homer Bailey – who pitched his best outing of the year so far – gave the Reds a three-run lead that was quickly extended in the fifth.

An RBI double from Todd Frazier that scored Jay Bruce and an RBI single from Ryan Ludwick that scored Frazier put Cincinnati up by five runs, but the offensive show didn’t stop there. Two homers – a solo shot from Bruce and a two-run bomb from Cozart – put Cincinnati up by eight and the game was well out of reach for the Cubs.

Chicago managed to put two runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Emilio Bonifacio scored on an RBI single from Ryan Sweeney, who later crossed home plate on another single from Schierholtz.

Chicago could’ve done more – they even had the bases loaded on both the eighth and the ninth – but their inability to get clutch hits with runners on scoring position certainly ruined their chances. The performance of their pitchers was another factor and the Cubs haven’t won a single series so far this season.

Both teams will continue their journey tomorrow. The Cubs will start a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley and the Reds will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.