Philadelphia Phillies Finally Discover Their Offensive Punch, Beat The Colorado Rockies, 10-9

Recap: PHI 10, COL 9

Daily Recap: Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard combined for seven hits and five RBIs as the Phillies broke out in a 10-9 win over the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (8-10) manager Ryne Sandburg is breathing a sigh of relief as he and his club depart the Rocky Mountain region. After scoring just three runs in their previous four games, their worst offensive output since the 1968 Phillies, and the longest in baseball since the then Florida Marlins in their inaugural year of 1993, the Phillies busted loose for 10 runs on 15 hits to salvage one game of their three game series, 10-9, against the Colorado Rockies (10-10) at Coors Field.

Veteran Ryan Howard, whom the Phillies are banking on being healthy after two seasons being hampered by injuries, came within a double of the cycle, tying a career high four hit day. He added on a triple, home run, three RBI's and three runs scored.

"It's a work in progress," said Howard. "Just trying to take it as it comes. Today was a good day. Just have to try to continue to build off of that."

The Phillies led off the scoring in the first inning against Rockies starter Juan Nicasio (2-0,4.30) with a home run to left field by Jimmy Rollins (3). That home run snapped the Phillies string of 130 at-bats without an extra base hit. Rollins has three home runs to start the season. He had six all of 2013.

"There was a power outage last year," Rollins said. "Somebody turned the lights out, but it's good to be able to get back to [hitting again]."

The Rockies quickly answered the Phillies run in the bottom of the first inning with a run of their own against Phillies starter Roberto Hernandez (1-0,5.75). Justin Morneau continued his hot start with a single to center field, driving in Brandon Barnes.

In the top of the third, Chase Utley doubled (8) down the right field line. Howard then blasted a a 95 mph fastball from Nicasio over the left field fence, making it a 3-1 Phillies lead.

Once again the Rockies answered the Phillies with runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Two days after his monster 3-for-3 night against the Phillies, Troy Tulowitzki doubled (6) to left, scoring Charlie Blackmon from third. With Carlos Gonzalez at third, Morneau grounded out to Howard at first base which scored Gonzalez. Tulowitzki safely advanced to second on the play. Up next, Nolan Arenado hit a single to center, driving in the go ahead run from second in the form of Tulowitzki.

The Rockies extended their 4-3 lead in the fifth. With Barnes on second following a single and stolen base, Gonzalez doubled to right, scoring Barnes. Tulowitzki followed with a single to left that advanced Gonzalez to third. Gonzalez then scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Morneau to increase the Rockies lead to 6-3. Tulowitzki's double ended the night for Hernandez as he was replaced with left-hander Mario Hollands.

Hernandez's line was 75 pitches (52 strikes) in four innings of work. He was charged with six runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one.

Howard led off the sixth with a triple (1) to center. On a first pitch fastball, Marlon Byrd drove in Howard with a single to center. That was enough for Rockies manager Walt Weiss as he went to the mound and called it a day for Nicasio. Weiss brought in the left handed Rex Brothers in relief. Brothers gave up a single to Domonic Brown and struck out Will Nieves. With two outs and two on, Rockies catcher Jordan Pacheco allowed a pitch to get by him, moving runners to second and third. Freddy Galvis hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Byrd and pulling the Phillies to within 6-5.

Nicasio kept the Rockies in the game in what turned out to be a high scoring, Coors Field type affair. In the no-decision, Nicasio threw 94 pitches (64 strikes) in five innings of works. He gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits, striking out five and walking one.

Gonzalez left the game following the sixth inning due to a sore left knee. He is listed as day-to-day and Gonzalez said he expects to be playing come Monday night. Gonzalez said he has been dealing with knee tendonitis on and off for over a year now.

"At the moment, it feels bad, but after a while it gets better," Gonzalez said. "I'm planning to play (Monday). It's something I have deal with. I just have to be smart about it, and I want to keep playing, so that's what I'm planning to do."

In the seventh inning against Rockies reliever Boone Logan, the Phillies led off with a bunt single from Ben Revere. Rollins followed with a double (2) to left. Chase Utley hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Revere to tie the game at six. Rollins was able to tag up and advance to third. Howard hit a line drive to right that scored Rollins. Right fielder Brandon Barnes, filling in for the injured Michael Cuddyer, bobbled the ball which allowed Howard to take second on the error. Following a pitching change, reliever Adam Ottavino came into the game to face Byrd. Byrd hit a groundball to second baseman Josh Rutledge who booted the ball and allowed Byrd to reach first. Howard was able to advance to third on the play. Howard then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Brown for a 8-6 Phillies lead.

The Rockies tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Jake Diekman (2-1,8.38), who would be credited with the win. Following a Tulowitzki double (7), Morneau hit his fourth home run of the year to right field.

Rockies reliever Matt Belisle (0-2, 6.00) came in to the game in the eight inning and was tagged with the loss. Belisle gave up singles to Galvis and Revere. The Phillies then took back the lead from the Rockies on a Rollins RBI single to right that scored Galvis and pushed the score to 9-8. Utley then hit a groundball to Tulowitzki who forced out Rollins at second. On the play Revere scored to give the Phillies a 10-8 lead and their first double digit run total in a game since their opening day win against the Texas Rangers, 14-10.

"It was good, it was something that was needed," Rollins said. "All those runs were needed. Every time we come here, they find a way to put up some runs. We've played some interesting series. Today, it was needed to get back in the left column."

In the bottom of the eighth against Phillies reliever Antonio Bastardo, Blackmon hit his second home run of the year to right-center field to pull the Rockies to within one at 10-9. Stubbs then doubled and Bastardo intentionally walked Tulowitzki to get to the Rockies hottest hitter, Morneau. The gamble worked as Bastardo struck out Morneau swinging.

Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon came on in the ninth in a save situation to attempt to close out the win for the Phillies. Arenado led off the inning with a single to right field. Rutledge hit a sacrifice bunt to put the tying run (Arenado) at second. Papelbon then hit Pacheco to allow the potential winning run to reach first. With two on and one out Pinch-hitter Wilin Rosario then popped up to short. Blackmon hit a groundball to third and was called out on the throw from Galvis that appeared to bring first baseman John Mayberry Jr. off the bag. Weiss challenged the call that was upheld to end the game. Papelbon earned his fifth save of the year.

Sunday's game ended the Rockies streak of back-to-back games without allowing an earned run. The first two games of the series the Rockies bullpen hadn't allowed a run (.85 ERA). The relievers combined to give up four runs in game three.

"It was a tough loss," said Gonzalez. "We battled the whole time. Nicasio — it wasn't his best stuff. But he gave us a chance to win.

"The bullpen, they had a bad day. But it's going to happen. They just have to come back tomorrow. They'll be fine."

[email protected]: Howard talks about his big day, the wild win

4/20/14: Ryan Howard talks after the Phillies' 10-9 win about his near-cycle at the plate, as well as the team's resilient victory

Post Game Brief:

Troy Tulowitzki improved his batting average at Coors Field to .667.

The Phillies had three sac-flies in the game. They were the only MLB team to not have at least one coming into today.

Sunday's 4 hour and minute game was the longest 9-inning game at Coors Field since 2000.

Coming Up:

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in a four game series. Probable starting pitchers for game one, Monday, April 21, 7:10 PM PDT is LHP Cliff Lee (2-2,4.00) - LHP Paul Maholm (0-1, 4.97).

The Colorado Rockies will remain at Coors Field as the begin a three game series against the San Francisco Giants. Probable starting pitchers for game on, Monday, April 21, 6:40 PM MDT is RHP Ryan Vogelsong (0-0, 5.40) - LHP Jorge De La Rosa (0-3, 7.58).