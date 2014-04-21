Puig's Three Run Homer Powers Los Angeles Dodgers To Another Series Win Over Arizona D-Backs

WP: Jamey Wright (1-0) LP: Josh Collmenter (0-2) S: Kenley Jansen (7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E D-backs 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 Dodgers 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 4 5 1

Another pitchers duel was the case on Easter Sunday at Dodger Stadium between the D-backs' Josh Collmenter and the Dodgers Josh Beckett, until the Dodgers put four on the board in the sixth inning and won 4-1.

Josh Beckett had a great outing against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, pitching five innings of scoreless baseball while only allowing one hit, one walk, and struck out seven. He would get the no decision, as the Dodgers wouldn't score until the sixth inning against Josh Collmenter. The second time through the lineup was where Mike Bolsinger found trouble during Saturday's game. On Sunday, Collmenter found trouble the third time through the lineup.

After striking out pitcher Jamey Wright to start the bottom of the sixth, things quickly unraveled as Dee Gordon singled and was drove in by a Carl Crawford RBI triple in consecutive at bats. Hanley Ramirez would pop out, and Kirk Gibson would decide to walk the D-back dominator Adrian Gonzalez. The choice would prove to the wrong one, as Yasiel Puig would go on to hit a laser three run homer to left center field, spoiling a great start by Collmenter. Collmenter finished the day going six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six.

The D-backs would answer in the seventh, scoring on a Eric Chavez RBI double. Arizona would leave runners on second and third with only one out, that would prove to be a crucial mistake and land the Diamondbacks their sixteenth loss on the season.

The D-backs will look to improve on their 5-16 record against the 5-12 Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field starting on Monday. Bronson Arroyo looks to improve on a erratic start his last outing where he gave up nine runs to the New York Mets. Travis Wood takes the mound for the Cubs in search of his first win of the season. Both the D-backs and Cubs are look to turn their seasons around in the four game series. As for the Dodgers, they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies that features a lefty matchup between Cliff Lee of the Phillies and Paul Maholm of the Dodgers.