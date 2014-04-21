Series Preview: San Francisco Giants VS Colorado Rockies

The San Francisco Giants (11-8) travel to Coors Field to take on NL West rival, the Colorado Rockies (10-10). The Giants and Rockies will play a three game series. The two teams played each other in San Francisco one week ago. This is the first trip to Denver for the Giants this season.

The Giants are currently in second place in the National League West, one game behind first place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies are in third place in the National League West, 2 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The series dates back to 1993, the Rockies inaugural season.

Series Record:

Giants lead the all-time series, 193-145.

Rockies lead the series at Coors Field, 89-79.

2013 Season Series:

The Giants won the 2013 season series 10-9. The Rockies were 7-3 at Coors Field.

Previous Series:

The Giants went 1-2 against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park

The Rockies went 2-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field.

Batting Rank:

Giants- 27th in AVG (.231), T-7th HR's (20), T-12th in Runs (78), 14th in Slugging Pct. (.395)

Rockies- 1st in AVG (.286), T-12th in HR's (19), T-1st in Runs (106), 1st in Slugging Pct. (.459)

Pitching Ranks:

Giants- 6th in ERA (3.14), T-7th in Innings Pitched (172), T-8th in Runs Allowed (72), 13th in Strikeouts (150)

Rockies- 21st in ERA (4.19), 5th in Innings Pitched (174), T-4th/' in Runs Allowed (81), 25th in Strikeouts (132)

Top Hitters:

Average

Giants- Angel Pagan (.356)

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (.406)

Home Runs

Giants- Brandon Belt (6)

Rockies- Justin Morneau (4)

RBI

Giants- Angel Pagan (12)

Rockies- Justin Morneau (15)

OBP

Giants- Angel Pagan (.397)

Rockies- Troy Tulowitzki (.493)

Hits

Giants- Angel Pagan (26)

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (28)

Top Pitchers

Wins

Giants- Jean Machi (3)

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (3)

ERA

Giants- Tim Hudson (2.40)

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (3.04)

Strikeouts

Giants- Madison Bumgarner (26)

Rockies- Juan Nicasio (20)

Saves

Giants- Sergio Romo (5)

Rockies- LaTroy Hawkins (5)

Holds

Giants- Santiago Casilla (4)

Rockies- Rex Brothers (5)

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Friday, April 18, 6:40 PM MDT at Coors Field

RHP Ryan Vogelson (0-0, 5.40) vs. LHP Jorge De La Rosa (0-3, 7.58)

SF TV: CSN-BA / Radio: KNBR 680

CO TV: ROOT SPORTS / Radio: KOA 850, KNVR 1150

Ryan Vogelson

Vogelsong had his best start of the season on 04/16 - the Los Angeles Dodgers, receiving his third straight no-decision. Vogelson pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out two and walking two. His last start at Coors Field was on 09/10/12 in a 6-5 Rockies win. Vogelson pitched five innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out one and walking none. In 2013, Vogelsong was 0-0, 9.00 ERA against the Rockies in one start. He pitched five innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out none and walking two. The Rockies batted .381 against him.

vs Vogelsong

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 101 24 .238 5 15 17 9

Hot hitter vs.Vogelsong

Michael Cuddyer 10 5 .500 1 4 0 0

Cold Hitter - Vogelsong

Carlos Gonzalez 13 1 .000 0 1 5 3

Jorge De La Rosa

De La Rosa had his best outing of the year yet received the loss in his last start on 04/16/14 at San Diego Padres. De La Rosa pitched six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one. He last pitched against the Giants at Coors Field on 06/29/13 in the Rockies 2-1 victory. He received a no-decision, pitching six innings, giving up one run on six hits, striking out four and walking one. In 2013, De La Rosa was 1-1, 6.16 ERA against the Giants. He pitched 19 innings, giving up 13 runs on 25 hits, striking out nine and walking six. The Giants batted .329 against him. In De La Rosa's first start of 2014 against the Giants on 04/11 at AT&T Park, he pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on four hits, striking out six and walking two. The Giants won 6-5.

vs De La Rosa

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Giants 136 38 .279 3 21 21 12

Hot hitter vs. De La Rosa

Marco Scutaro 16 3 .188 2 6 0 2

Cold Hitter - De La Rosa

Hunter Pence 6 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Tuesday, April 22, 6:40 PM MDT at Coors Field

LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-1, 3.48) vs. LHP Franklin Morales (1-1, 4.82)

SF TV: CSN-BA / Radio: KNBR 680

CO TV: ROOT SPORTS / Radio: KOA 850, KNVR 1150

Madison Bumgarner

Bumgarner received the loss in his last start on 04/17/14 - the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bumgarner pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out six and walking three. Bumgarner's last appearance at Coors Field against the Rockies was on 08/28/13 in a 5-4 Rockies win. Bumgarner pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs (3 earned), striking out six and walking one. In 2013, Bumgarner was 2-2, 5.16 ERA against the Rockies. He pitched 22 2/3 innings, giving up 16 runs (13 earned) on 22 hits, striking out 20 and walking 11. The Rockies batted .247 against him. In Bumgarner's first start of 2014 against the Rockies on 04/11, he earned the win while pitching six innings, giving up four runs on nine hits, striking out seven and walking two. The Giants won 6-5.

vs Bumgarner

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 175 53 .303 7 27 38 18

Hot hitter vs. Bumgarner

Carlos Gonzalez 33 12 .364 5 9 7 `4

Cold Hitter - Bumgarner

Michael Cuddyer 14 3 .214 0 1 4 2

Franklin Morales

Morales came out of the bullpen to start against the San Diego Padres on 04/17/14. Morales received the win after pitching six innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out five and walking one. He last pitched against the Giants at Coors Field on 08/24/09 in a 6-4 Rockies win. Morales came out of the bullpen and pitched one inning, retiring the only batter he faced. In 2013 as a member of the Boston Red Sox, Morales was 0-1, 13.50 ERA against the Giants. He pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up one run on one hit, with one strikeout and one walk. The Giants batted .333 against him. In Morales' first appearance against the Giants on 04/13, he pitched one inning out of the bullpen, he gave up no runs on no hits, striking out two and walking one. The Rockies won 5-4.

vs Morales

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Giants 19 4 .211 0 1 5 2

Hot hitter vs. Morales

Hunter Pence 4 3 .750 0 1 0 0

Cold Hitter - Morales

Pablo Sandoval 7 1 .143 0 0 3 1

Wednesday, April 23, 1:10 PM MDT

RHP Matt Cain (0-3, 2.88) vs. RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 2.77)

SF TV: CSN-BA / Radio: KNBR 680

CO TV: ROOT SPORTS / Radio: KOA 850, KNVR 1150

Matt Cain

Cain received the loss in his last start on 04/18/14 at the San Diego Padres. Cain pitched seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking two. He last pitched at Coors Field on 06/29/13 in a 2-1 Rockies victory. He pitched eight innings, giving up one run on three hits, striking out five and walking one. In 2013, Cain was 2-0, 4.19 ERA against the Rockies. He pitched 19 1/3 innings, giving up nine runs on nine hits, striking out eight and walking three. The Rockies batted 1.86 against him. In his first start of 2014 against the Rockies at AT&T Park on 04/12, Cain got the loss after pitching seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out eight and walking three in a 1-0 Rockies victory.

vs Cain

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Rockies 195 42 .215 7 19 49 20

Hot hitter vs. Cain

Troy Tulowitzki 60 19 .317 4 17 11 6

Cold Hitter - Cain

Carlos Gonzalez 44 4 .239 0 2 17 7

Tyler Chatwood

In the best start of any Rockies starter so far this season, Chatwood received the win on 04/18 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chatwood pitched seven innings, giving up no runs on two hits, striking out six with one walk. Chatwood last pitched at Coors Field against the Giants on 05/18/13 in a 10-2 Rockies victory. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits, striking out four and walking four. In 2013, Chatwood was 2-0 , .77 ERA against the Giants. He pitched 11 2/3 innings, giving up one run on 11 hits, striking out eight and walking five. The Giants batted .256 against Chatwood. In his first start of 2014 against the Giants at AT&T Park on 04/13, Chatwood got the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking none. The Giants won 5-4.

- Chatwood

AB H AVG HR RBI SO W

Giants 106 29 .274 2 9 12 11

Hot hitter vs. Nicasio

Pablo Sandoval 12 5 .417 2 4 1 0

Cold Hitter - Nicasio

Marco Scutaro 13 3 .231 0 0 0 2

Series Notes:

The Giants have had nine out of their last 10 games decided by one run, three of them came against the Rockies at AT&T Park April 11-13.

Going into game one of the series, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has a career high 11 game hitting streak.

Opponents are 1-for-10 with runners in scoring Position against Giants' left handed pitcher David Huff.

Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau in his last five games is 8-for-19 (.333) with three homers, 12 RBI's, three doubles and five runs scored.