Colorado Rockies Place Outfielder Michael Cuddyer on 15 Day DL

Colorado Rockies' RF and reigning NL Batting Champion Michael Cuddyer was placed on the 15 day disabled list (retroactive to April 18) with a strained left hamstring.

"I got an MRI and it showed a slight strain," Cuddyer said. "I can swing the bat but I can't run, maybe at only 50-60 percent power right now."

Cuddyer injured the hamstring while running to first base in the seventh inning of the Rockies 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

"Yeah, I'm frustrated, but all you can do is be patient and get better," he said.

Cuddyer is eligible to return on May 3 when the Rockies host the New York Mets at Coors Field.

Manager Walt Weiss had been resting Cuddyer the last few games in hopes of avoiding the disabled list. In the end the hamstring wasn't healing fast enough to avoid being shut down for a couple of weeks.

"There was just not enough improvement to think that he was going to play in the next few days," Weiss said. "So we will give him a couple of weeks to heal up and hopefully he'll be good to go at that point."

Cuddyer, 35, is batting .317 (19-for-60) with three home runs, 10 RBI's, four doubles, and 11 runs scored. Cuddyer, acquired as a costless agent from the Minnesota Twins in 2012, had a career year in 2013. He set career marks in batting average (.331, 162-for-489), slugging (.530), on-base percentage (.389), and OPS (.919). He also was selected to the All-Star team by NL manager Bruce Bochy, his All Star game appearance (2011 with Minnesota).

To replace Cuddyer on the roster, the Rockies recalled infielder Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox. In two games with the Sky Sox Culberson went 3-for-7 with two RBI's. Culberson started with the team on opening day this year and played in nine games, batting 2-for-18 with two doubles and scored a run. Culberson was sent down to Colorado Springs on April 13 to make room for starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood who was coming off the DL.

Carlos Gonzalez Update:

Carlos Gonzalez will be in the lineup tonight in game one of a three game series versus the San Francisco Giants. Gonzalez has tendonitis in the left knee which forced him to leave following the sixth inning of yesterday's 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"[I will try to play] my best and without limits," said Gonzalez. "Actually in the outfield it feels better, because you have the grass, and maybe some more support. Whenever it hurts me it's when I'm running down the line. Not every time, but when I make a bad step. But I'm ready to go. We did some treatment, it feels better and tonight I'll be good to go."

Weiss doesn't believe Gonzalez's injury will force him to the disabled list like Cuddyer.

"He felt good enough to shoot me a text last night and tell me he wanted to play today, so that was a good sign," Weiss said. "It will be a situation where we will check him on a daily basis."





