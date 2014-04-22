Series Preview: New York Yankees - Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees (11-8) travel to Fenway Park to take on American League East rival Boston Red Sox (9-11) in a three game series, April 22-24. The two teams played each other in a four game series in New York, April 10-13.

This is the first trip to Boston for the Yankees this season. The Yankees are currently in first place in the AL East, one game ahead of second place Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are in last place in the AL East, 2 1/2 games back of the Yankees..

The historic series dates back to April 26, 1901 when the Yankees franchise, known then as the Baltimore Orioles, hosted the Red Sox. The Orioles defeated the Red Sox 10-6 and the rivalry was born.

Television/Radio

NYY TV: MY9, MLBN / Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM/WADO 1280

BOS TV: NESN, MLBN / Radio: WEEI 93.7/ WCEC 1490 AM

Series Record:

Yankees lead the all-time series 1165-995

Red Sox lead the series at home, 546-538.

Last Time Played:

April 10-13 The Yankees took 2-of-3 from the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium

2013 Season Series:

The Red Sox won the 2013 season series 13-6.

The Red Sox went 6-3 against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Previous Series:

April 17-19, The Yankees went 1-2 against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road at Tropican Field

April 18-21,The Red Sox went 2-2 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park..

Batting Ranks:

Yankees- 5th in AVG (.265), T-715h HR's (17), 20th in Runs (75), 10th in Slugging Pct. (.410)

Red Sox- 23rdin AVG (.238), T-15th in HR's (17), 19th in Runs (76), 24th in Slugging Pct. (.361)

Pitching Ranks:

Yankees- 25th in ERA (4.21), 17th in Innings Pitched (169), T-11th in Runs Allowed (84), T-9th Strikeouts (163)

Red Sox- 13th ERA (3.70), 4th in Innings Pitched (182.2), 14th in Runs Allowed (82), 5th in Strikeouts (169)

Top Hitters:

Average

Yankees- Jacoby Ellsbury (.338)

Red Sox- Dustin Pedroia (.275)





Home Runs

Yankees- Carlos Beltran (4)

Red Sox- Mike Napoli (4)

RBI

Yankees- Carlos Beltran (11)

Red Sox- Mike Napoli (12)

OBP

Yankees- Yangervis Solarte (.414)

Red Sox- Xander Bogaerts (.407)

Hits

Yankees- Jacoby Ellsbury (23)

Red Sox- Dustin Pedroia (22)

Top Pitchers

Wins

Yankees- CC Sabathia (2)

Red Sox- John Lackey (2)

ERA

Yankees- Masahiro Tanaka (2.05)

Red Sox- Jon Lester (2.17)

Strikeouts

Yankees- Masahiro Tanaka (28)

Red Sox- Jon Lester (29)

Saves

Yankees- Shawn Kelley (4)

Red Sox- Koji Uehara (4)

Holds

Yankees- Matt Thornton (6)

Red Sox- Chris Capuano (2)

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Tuesday, April 22, 7:10 PM EDT at Fenway Park

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (2-0, 2.05) vs. LHP Jon Lester (2-2, 2.17)

Masahiro Tanaka

Tanaka dominated the Chicago Cubs in his last start on 04/16 - the Chicago Cubs. In the 3-0 Yankees win, Tanaka shut out the Cubs in eight innings of work, striking out 10 and walking and one to get his second win of the year. This will be the Japanese import’s first start against the Red Sox.

Fact: Tanaka has a stellar strikeout to walk ratio (K:BB) of 28:2

John Lester

Lester picked up the win in his last start on 04/16/14 at Chicago White Sox. Lester pitched eight innings, giving up one run on seven hits, striking out nine and walking none. He last pitched against the Yankees on 04/11/14 at Yankees Stadium. Lester received the win in the Red Sox’s 4-2 victory. In 2013, Lester was 1-1, 3.29 ERA against the Yankees. He pitched 27 ⅓ innings, giving up 10 runs on 24 hits, striking out 23 and walking nine. The Yankees batted .233 against him.

at Fenway Park (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

3.09 7 1 13 87.1 79 30 30 .237 6 77 22

Career - Lester

AB H AVG HR RBI SO B

Yankees 340 88 .259 10 30 75 31

Hot hitter vs. Lester

Derek Jeter 66 22 .333 1 8 11 5

Cold Hitter - Lester

Mark Teixeira 45 10 .222 10 30 75 31

Fact: In 29 innings pitched to start the 2014 season, Lester has 29 strikeouts.





Wednesday, April 23, 7:10 PM EDT at Fenway Park

RHP Michael Pineda (2-1, 1.00) vs. RHP John Lackey (2-2, 5.25)

Michael Pineda

Pineda received the win in his last start on 04/16/14 - the Chicago Cubs. Pineda pitched six innings, giving up no runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. Pineda received the win in his last start against the Red Sox on 04/10/14 at Yankees Stadium in a 4-1 Yankees win. He pitched six innings, giving up one run on one hit, striking out seven and walking one. In 2013, Pineda was 1-0, 1.50 ERA against the Red Sox. He pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking two. The Red Sox batted .182 against him.

at Fenway Park (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0

Career vs Pineda

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Red Sox 35 7 .200 0 0 1 0

Hot hitter vs. Pineda

Xander Bogaerts 3 2 .667 5 9 7 `4

Cold Hitter - Pineda

Dustin Pedroia 6 0 .000 0 0 0 0

Fact: In three starts, Pineda is averaging six innings of work and one earned run allowed.

John Lackey

Lackey took the loss in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles on 04/18/14. Lackey pitched 5 ⅓ innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits, striking out six and walking four. He received the loss the last time he pitched against the Red Sox on 04/12/14 in a 7-4 Yankees win. In 2013, Lackey was 2-1, 5.76 ERA against the Yankees. In 25 innings pitched, he gave up 16 runs on 31 hits, with 17 strikeouts and six walks. The Yankees batted .310 against him.

at Fenway Park (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

2.47 6 3 13 91 79 30 25 .000 8 77 15

Career - Lackey

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Yankees 501 36 .271 15 52 106 42

Hot hitter vs. Lackey

Derek Jeter 68 20 .294 1 8 18 4

Cold Hitter - Lackey

Carlos Beltran 12 2 .167 1 2 4 2

Fact: Two straight starts allowing six runs in less than six innings.

Thursday, April 24, 7:10 PM EDT at Fenway Park

LHP CC Sabathia (2-2, 5.19) vs. LHP Felix Doubront (1-2, 5.48)

CC Sabathia

Sabathia received the win in his last start on 04/17/14 at the Tampa Bay Rays. Sabathia pitched seven innings, giving up one runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two. He last pitched against the Red Sox on 04/11/14 at Yankees Stadium in a 4-2 Red Sox victory. Sabathia took the loss while pitching seven innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking two. In 2013, Sabathia was 2-2, 7.22 ERA against the Red Sox. He pitched in 28 ⅔ innings, giving up 23 runs on 39 hits, striking out 30 and walking 15. The Red Sox batted 3.39 against him.

at Fenway Park (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

9.92 1 1 3 16.3 25 18 18 .379 3 15 11

Career - Sabathia

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Red Sox 314 80 .255 13 45 89 31

Hot hitter vs. Sabathia

Shane Victorino 22 9 .409 0 6 4 0

Cold Hitter - Sabathia

Daniel Nava 12 2 .167 1 3 6 1

Fact: After a difficult start to the season, Sabathia appears to be righting the ship. His last two starts he has gone seven innings, increasing his groundball to flyball ratio, and reducing his ERA from 9.00 to 5.19

Felix Doubront

Doubront received a no-decision in his last start on 04/19/14 against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched 6 ⅔ innings, giving up two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking two. In his last starts against the Yankees at Yankees Stadium in a 3-2 Yankees victory, Doubront received the loss after pitching 6 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking three. In 2013, Doubront was 2-1, 6.30 ERA in 20 innings of work, giving up 16 runs (14 earned) on 20 hits, striking out 17 and walking 14.

At Fenway Park (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

9.92 1 1 3 16.3 25 18 18 .379 3 15 11

Career - Doubront

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Yankees 112 28 .250 5 19 18 11

Hot hitter vs. Doubront

Carlos Beltran 4 3 .750 1 2 0 0

Cold Hitter - Doubront

Derek Jeter 14 2 .231 0 0 3 1

Facts: Through first three starts Doubront has posted a strikeout to walk ratio (K:BB) ratio of 8:7.

Series Notes:

Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury makes his much anticipated return to Fenway Park where he spent seven seasons. He left the Red Sox last December to sign a seven-year, $153 million deal with the Yankees.

"I always enjoyed playing there," said Ellsbury. “I still have a lot of friends over there. I'm looking forward to it. I'll have some family there (at Fenway), as well."

Red Sox 2b Dustin Pedroia has had three straight multi-hit games.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s 28 strikeouts in his first three starts are the most to start a career by a Yankees pitcher.

Since 09/12/12 the Yankees and Red Sox have split their last 28 meetings between the teams. Last season’s 6-13 record against the Red Sox was the worst performance by the Yankees since their 1973 season when they went 4-14.







