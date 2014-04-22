Five Home Runs Power Colorado Rockies to 8-2 Victory Over San Francisco Giants

Recap: SF 2, COL 8

Daily Recap: The Rockies hit five home runs, two from Charlie Blackmon, en route to an 8-2 victory over the Giants at Coors Field

Prior to the start of the Colorado Rockies' (11-10) series opener against National League West rival San Francisco Giants (11-9), right fielder and batting champion Michael Cuddyer was placed on the 15 day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Left fielder Carlos Gonzalez is nursing tendonitis in his left knee and in a slump. Despite the setbacks with two of the Rockies' biggest guns, the league's number one offense continued on a tear Monday night as they thumped the Giants 8-2 at Coors Field.

"Can't count on (them) to do all the damage," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

It was the perfect night for hitting the long ball as five home runs flew out of Coors Field into the Colorado spring night. Center fielder Charlie Blackmon continued his hot start to the season by hitting two of the Rockies five home runs. Three of the five homers were hit before the end of the second inning off of Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong (0-1, 7.71), two in the first inning.

"When we're clicking as a team, and everybody is hitting the ball hard, up and down the order, it's just that feeling of, `We're going to get `em," said Blackmon. "Obviously, you'd like to save some of your home runs for those really close games, but it's also nice to take them when you can get them."

Vogelsong had one of the shortest outings of his career, 1 1/3 innings, as the Rockies offense hit him hard right out of the gate in the first. Following a leadoff pop u to second for an out by Blackmon, Nolan Arenado homered on a 91 mph fastball from Vogelsong to left centerfield. Carlos Gonzalez grounded out to first, followed by a walk to Troy Tulowitzki and a double to right by Justin Morneau (6). Wilin Rosario then homered (3) to left to make it a 4-0 Rockies lead after one inning of play. The Rockies sent nine men to the plate against Vogelson.

"I'm definitely not happy about it," Vogelsong said. "It's embarrassing really."

As the second inning began, Blackmon hit the first of his two home runs to right. Arenado then singled and Tulowitzki walked for the second consecutive inning. That was enough for Giants manager Bud Black as he pulled Vogelsong and replaced him with reliever David Huff. Huff was able to get Morneau to ground into a double play to end the inning.

The Rockies got to Huff in the third when Corey Dickerson hit his first home run of the year with Rosario on first base to increase the Rockies lead to 7-0.

The Rockies scored one more time in the eighth inning when Blackmon hit his second homer of the game off of Juan Gutierrez.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (1-3, 6.38) went five innings for the win, giving up one run on five hits. Considering that it's been a rough start to the year for De La Rosa, the Rockies will gladly take his 102 pitches (59 strikes) in five innings of work, giving up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking three. All with Rosario behind the plate for the first time since the opening night debacle when the pitcher and catcher were visibly upset with each other and even arguing on the mound.

A sign that De La Rosa may be turning his season around came in the third inning. De La Rosa gave up singles to David Huff, Angel Pagan, and Hunter Pence to load the bases. In previous outings this year, De La Rosa would have allowed his frustration get the best of him and have a meltdown on the mound, causing the game to get away from the Rockies. Instead De La Rosa was able to get Buster Posey to hit into a 4-6-3 double play. He then struck out Morse to end the inning. Huff did score on the double play but the inning did not get away from De La Rosa.

"Mixed my pitches really good with Wilin," De La Rosa said. "That was the key."

As impressive as the Rockies' offense was, reliever Tommy Kahnle was just as impressive in relief. Kahnle replaced De La Rosa to begin the sixth inning. The right hander proceeded to strike out the side in the sixth. In the seventh Kahnle struck out Brandon Crawford and waked Gregor Blano Pagan was then struck out looking on a 82mph slider. Pagan began arguing over the strike call and was thrown out of the game.

"Tommy Kahnle was great," Weiss said. "With Jorge's elevated (pitch) count, I was hoping Tommy would give us two innings, and he gave us two strong ones. It was a good night all the way around."

The Giants scored one more time off of reliever Chad Bettis in the ninth when a throwing error by Bettis allowed Brandon Belt to score from third.

"As bad as it went there in the early going, we had our chances to get back in the game," manager Bruce Bochy said. "We just couldn't get a hit to get it going. A couple double-play balls kind of stopped our rallies there. In this ballpark, anything can happen. We just couldn't get the hit line moving.

Post Game Brief:

The Giants are experiencing a power outage. They have averaged two runs a game over their last seven and have scored two runs or less in four of their last five.

Gonzalez and Tulowitzki were the only two starters in the lineup to not get a hit in the game.

"The middle of the order didn't do all the damage," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It was guys up and down the lineup. That's what we've got to be able to do. We can't count on 'CarGo' and 'Tulo' to do all the damage."

Giant's reliever David Huff beat out a ground ball to Tulowitzki at short in the third inning but ended up injuring himself in the process.

"It didn't look good," Bochy said of Huff's injury. "He's going to get an MRI on his left quad. More than likely he's probably heading to the DL."​

Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .375 for the week.

Coming Up:

Game two of the series will be Tuesday, at 6:40 PM MDT. Probable starters will be LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-1) - LHP Franklin Morales (1-1)