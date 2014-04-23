Colorado Rockies Use Strong Pitching and The Long Ball To Defeat San Francisco Giants 2-1

Recap: SF 1, COL 2

Daily Recap: Franklin Morales pitched seven while Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado both homered in the Rockies 2-1 win over the Giants

The Colorado Rockies have been winning games by overpowering their opponents with offense. Tonight they did it with a dominating pitching performance by Franklin Morales who was making his second start as a fill-in out of the bullpen.

The Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 2-1 Tuesday night at Coors Field to take the first two games of a three game series. The victory gives the Rockies their fourth home series win in a row.

Morales pitched seven strong innings, giving up only one run on five hits, struck out seven and walked two. Morales squashed two Giants' rallies in the second and the fourth innings. This victory follows his excellent outing in San Diego where he went six innings, giving up a single run on four hits in the win. Morales is making a strong push to stay in the rotation when Brett Anderson comes off the disabled list and giving manager Walt Weiss a hard decision on the rotation.

"That guy has been in two World Series already [also with the Rockies in 2007] and three playoffs," said catcher Wilin Rosario. "He knows how good that is.

"This guy is fun to have on the team. He knows how to compete. In those moments, when the emotion comes to your mind, your body, and your heart is pumping really quick, he gets it."

The Rockies scored their runs solo home runs by Troy Tulowitzki (3) in the third inning and Nolan Arenado homer (4) in the fifth, both against Giants starter Madison Bumgarner. Arenado's home run extended his career best hitting streak to 13 games.

Tulowitzki made a defensive gem in the fourth inning. With two on and one out Joaquin Arias hit a ground ball that seemed destined to be a run scoring single to right field. Tulowitzki made a diving grab and forced out Brandon Belt at second. Eire Adrianza ended the inning by popping out to Tulowitzki at short.

The Giants scored their only run of the night against Morales in the fifth when Hunter Pence hit his second of the season.

Bumgarner (2-2, 3.14) pitched an outstanding ballgame. Pitching a compete game (eight innings) he gave up two runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking one. Bumgarner joins former Rockies pitcher Jason Jennings as being the only pitchers to throw lose a game at Coors Field while giving up two earned runs or less in a complete game effort.

The Giants were once again unable to get the timely hit with runners in scoring position to back up Bumgarner's effort. The Giants came into the ball game hitting just 3-for-31 with runners in scoring Position. Tuesday night did not improve on that number.

"We're just going through a rough patch," Bumgarner said. "We showed what kind of team we are in the first week or two of the season. No matter how good you are, you're going to go through times like this throughout the year. It's just about getting out of it as quick as you can."

The Giants had a chance to push the game into extra innings in the ninth inning. Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins entered the game n relief of Rex Brothers with one out. Hawkins walked Brandon Crawford and gave up a single to Gregor Blanco. With the Giants' tying run on second, Hawkins struck out Hector Sanchez swinging and induced a ground ball by Angel Pagan to Tulowitzki at short to end the game. Hawkins picked up his sixth save of the year.

The Giants have now lost five out of their last six.

"I was encouraged, I really was tonight," Giants' manager Bruce Bochy said. "The fact that it seemed like we weren't coming off the ball as much. Morales threw well. He's got good stuff. I thought we did have better at-bats anyway tonight. We had our chances. Double plays are killing us, but we fought back in the ninth too, had a couple good hitters up there. Just couldn't get it done."

The Rockies have now won 6 out of their last eight games to move into second place, a 1/2 game ahead of the Giants in the National League West. They also improve their record at Coors Field to 8-3.

"We got a good team here, great family," Morales said. "Everybody is together. We try to stay on the same page every day when we come to the ballpark. We do a great job."

Coming Up:

The finale of the three game set between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies will be Wednesday, April 23, 1:10 PM MDT. Probable starters will be RHP Matt Cain (0-3, 2.88) - RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 2.77)