Grand Slam In 11th Inning Gives San Francisco Giants Win Over Colorado Rockies In Homer-Fest

The home runs were riding out on the tail of a blowing Coors Field wind on Wednesday afternoon as the San Francisco Giants salvage a win in the three game series, 12-10, over the Colorado Rockies in 11 innings.

Nine home runs, one shy of the Coors Field record, were hit during the slugfest. The big blow came in the 11th inning when Hector Sanchez (2-for-6, 5 RBI's), who also homered in the eighth inning, hit a grand slam (2) to put the Giants up 12-8 against Chad Bettis. Bettis gave up a single to Hunter Pence, walked Brandon Belt, and intentionally walked Joaquin Arias to get to Hector Sanchez who came into the game hitting .120. Bettis ended up going to the fastball one too many times. A 10 pitch at-bat that included eight fastballs ended with Sanchez crushing a 3-2 fastball out into the seats.

Justin Morneau would counter in the bottom of the 11th with a two run shot (5) to pull the Rockies to within 12-10, but closer Sergio Romo was able to get Brandon Barnes to hit into a double play to end the game.

At one time in the game the Rockies held a 5-1 lead against Giants' starter Matt Cain after the second inning. Troy Tulowitzki hit a two run homer (2) to center in the bottom of the first and in the second inning Barnes scored from third as Charlie Blackmon hit into a force play at second.

The Giants would come back against Rockies' starter Tyler Chatwood. After picking up a run in the second on a Michael Morse home run (4), The Giants would tie the game in the third on a Brandon Hicks solo homer to right center field, followed by Morse's second homer (5) of the day that was a two run bash to left center. The two home runs by Morse gave him his first multi-homer game since 04/02/13 and seven for his career. It also gave the Giants their first hit with a runner in scoring position that resulted in a run in the series.

The Rockies regained the lead, 6-5, in the fourth when Blackmon hit his fifth home run to right.

Chatwood left the game with a chance for the win after the sixth inning. He gave up five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking four.

The scored remained 6-5 until the seventh when Belt hit a two run homer off of reliever Rex Brothers to put the Giants up 7-6. The Rockies slugged back in the bottom of the inning against Cain. Blackmon led off the inning with a walk. Nolan Arenado tied the game with a double (6) to right that scored Blackmon. Cain then issued another walk to Tulowitzki. That would end the day for Cain as he was relieved by Jeremy Affeldt. Affeldt struck out Morneau and Wilin Rosario before walking Drew Stubbs to load the bases. Affeldt then induced a ground ball back to him by Barnes to end the inning.

Cain ended the night going seven innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits, striking out four and walking three.

In the eighth inning the Giants regained the lead with a Sanchez homer (1) to right field off of Matt Belisle. Belisle, once the Rockies most dominant shut down reliever has spiraled downward since the beginning of this season. His ERA has ballooned to 6.30.

The Rockies came back in the bottom of the inning when DJ LeMahieu scored from third to tie the game at eight on a ground out by Blackmon to Hicks at second base. The game remained tied until the 11th inning.

Jean Machi (2-0, 1.23) picked up the win for the Giants. Chad Bettis (0-1, 7.15) took the loss for the Rockies.

Coming Up:

Both teams have an off day on Thursday before traveling to the west coast. The Giants will be home against the Cleveland Indians while the Rockies travel to Dodgers Stadium to take on first place Los Angeles Dodgers.