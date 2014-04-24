Michael Pineda Ejected For Substance On Neck As Boston Red Sox Defeat New York Yankees 5-1

New York Yankees starter Michael Pineda will be suspended by Major League Baseball after being caught on the mound with a foreign substance believed to be pine tar on his neck during the second inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 5-1.

Must C: Curious

4/23/14: Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda gets ejected in the bottom of the 2nd inning after the umpire found an illegal substance on his neck

Television station NESN, which broadcasts Red Sox games, captured Pineda wiping a brown substance from his neck onto the ball. Red Sox manager John Farrell asked home plate umpire/crew chief Gerry Davis to inspect Pineda's neck. Davis went to the mound and asked for the ball from Pineda. He inspected the ball, then Pineda's hand, and finally his neck. Davis pointed to the smudge that was on the right side of Pineda's neck and then ejected the pitcher. Pineda (2-2, 1.83) left with a 1-2 count on Grady Sizemore and two outs. David Phelps came in from the bullpen and struck Sizemore out.

The incident was a repeat of Pineda's last start against the Red Sox at Yankees Stadium on April 10. In that game Pineda was spotted by TV cameras with a brown substance that resembled pine tar smeared on his hand. The Red Sox did not learn about the substance until after Pineda had already wiped it off. Joe Torre, Executive Vice-President of Baseball Operations contacted Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and warned him that if Pineda was caught again with a substance smeared on his body he would be suspended.

Pineda started off the game shaky, allowing two runs in the first inning. Sizemore led off with a triple to right field. Dustin Pedroia then singled to center, scoring Sizemore. After David Ortiz flied out to center followed by a Mike Napoli single that advanced Pedroia to third. AJ Pierzynski hit a groundball that shot through the legs of Derek Jeter into center field, scoring Pedroia. Pineda did not appear to have the substance smeared on his neck during the inning. In the second inning Pineda appeared on the mound with the substance clearly smeared on his neck.

The Red Sox struck again in third against Phelps. Jeter made a throwing error to first on a ground ball that allowed Pedroia to reach safely. Orltiz then singled to right, advancing Pedroia to third. Napoli hit a ground-rule double to right that scored Pedroi and moved Ortiz to third. Phelps struck out Mike Carp and walked Pierzynski to load the bases. Phelps threw a wild pitch with Brock Holt batting allowing Ortiz to score to make it 4-0 Red Sox.

The Yankees picked up their only run against Red Sox starter John Lackey in the sixth inning. Carlos Beltran led off with a double (7) to right field. Brian McCann grounded out to Lackey, Beltran advacned to third. Alfonso Soriano then hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Beltran.

The Red Sox scored again in the eighth inning off of Preston Claiborne when Brock Holt hit a rbi single to right, scoring Xander Bogaerts from third to make it a 5-1 Red Sox lead.

Lackey (3-2, 4.22) was dominating in the win. He pitched eight innings, giving up one run on seven hits, striking out 11 and walking none.

Major League will review the umpire's report on the Pineda incident and then make their ruling shortly after. The last pitcher to be caught with pine tar was Tampa Bay Rays' reliever Joel Peralta in 2012. Peralta was suspended for eight games.

Official Rule: 8.02(a)(2)

The pitcher shall not have expectorate on the ball, either hand or his glove.

PENALTY:

(a) The pitcher shall be ejected immediately from the game and shall be suspended automatically. In National Association Leagues, the automatic suspension shall be for 10 games.

(b) If a play follows the violation called by the umpire, the manager of the offense may advise the plate umpire that he elects to accept the play. Such election shall be made immediately at the end of the play. However, if the batter reaches first base on a hit, an error, a base on balls, a hit batsman, or otherwise, and no other runner is put out before advancing at least one base, the play shall proceed without reference to the violation.

(c) Even though the offense elects to take the play, the violation shall be recognized and the penalties in subsection (a) will still be in effect.

(d) The umpire shall be sole judge on whether any portion of this rule has been violated.

Rules 8.02(a)(2) through 8.02(a)(6)

Comment: If a pitcher violates either Rule 8.02(a)(2) or 8.02(a)(3) and, in the judgment of the umpire, the pitcher did not intend, by his act, to alter the characteristics of a pitched ball, then the umpire may, in his discretion, warn the pitcher in lieu of applying the penalty set forth for violations of 8.02(a)(2) through 8.02(a)(6). If the pitcher persists in violating either of those Rules, however, the umpire should then apply the penalty.