D-backs Get Series Split Against Cubs Behind Bolsingers' Fantastic Outing

WP: Mike Bolsinger (1-1) LP: Edwin Jackson (1-2) S: Addison Reed (5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E D-backs 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 8 1 Cubs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 1

The Diamondbacks were lead by the Chicago native Mike Bolsinger in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Cubs Thursday afternoon. Bolsinger had a impressive performance on the mound, pitching 6.2 innings allowing one unearned run on just four hits while stiking out seven and walking two. The Cubs' Edwin Jackson had a quality start himself pitching seven innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

The D-backs started off exactly where they left off Wednesday's game by scoring a run in the first inning, off a Miguel Montero RBI double that scored Gerardo Parra. The Cubs would strike right back by scoring a run in the bottom half after D-backs outfielder Roger Kieschnick dropped a fly ball off the bat of Anthony Rizzo that allowed Emilio Bonifacio to score. The D-backs would regain the lead in the next half inning as Tony Campana hit a RBI double to score Cliff Pennington. Then Mike Bolsinger would help his own cause by hitting a RBI single, giving his friends and family in attendence even more to cheer about.

The Diamondbacks would add two insurance runs in the eighth inning coming from a Paul Goldschmidt RBI double and a Miguel Montero RBI single. The Cubs would add a run in the bottom half as Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run off Oliver Perez. But unfortunately for Chicago, that would be all they get with Addison Reed getting his fifth save of the year, his second in as many days.

After winning consecutive games for just the second time this season, the Diamondbacks look to keep the momemtum going as they head back home to play a three game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Josh Collmenter and Roberto Hernandez will go head to head Friday night, with the D-backs trying to tally just their second win at home this year. The Chicago Cubs head to Milwaukee to play the leauge best Brewers. Matt Garza gets to face his former team for the first time, facing Carlos Villanueva.