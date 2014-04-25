Series Preview: Colorado Rockies - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies (12-11) travel to Dodgers Stadium to take on National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers (13-10) in a three game series, April 25-27. This is the first meeting of the 2014 regular season between the two teams.

The Rockies are currently in third place in the NL West, one game behind the first place Dodgers.

The series dates back to the Rockies’ innagural season of 1993.

Television/Radio

CO TV: Root Sports / Radio: KOA 850 AM

LAD TV: SportsNet LA / Radio: 570 Fox Sports LA

Series Record:

Dodgers lead the all-time series 193-147

Dodgers lead the series at home, 102-66.

Last Time Played:

9/27/13-9/29/13 at Dodgers Stadium. The Rockies took 2-of-3 from the Dodgers.

2013 Season Series:

The Rockies won the 2013 season series 10-9.

The Rockies went 6-4 against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Previous Series:

April 21-23, The Rockies went 2-1 against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field

April 21-24,The Dodgers went 1- 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodgers Stadium.

Batting Ranks:

Rockies- 1st in AVG (.301), 2nd HR's (29), 1st in RBI (121), 1st in Slugging Pct. (.482)

Dodgers- 23rd AVG (.240), 12th in HR's (21), T-17th in RBI (84), 13h in Slugging Pct. (.398)

Pitching Ranks:

Rockies- 23rd in ERA (4.21), 7th in Innings Pitched (203), 4th in Runs Allowed (108), 26th Strikeouts (160)

Dodgers- 6th ERA (2.90), 6th in Innings Pitched (204.2), 24th in Runs Allowed (78), 2nd in Strikeouts (207)

Top Hitters:

Average

Rockies: Charlie Blackmon (.410)

Dodgers: Dee Gordon (.369)

Home Runs

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon/Justin Morneau (5)

Dodgers- Adrian Gonzalez (6)

RBI

Rockies- Justin Morneau (17)

Dodgers- Adrian Gonzalez (18)

OBP

Rockies- Troy Tulowitzki (.494)

Dodgers- Dee Gordon (.395)

Hits

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (32)

Dodgers- Juan Uribe (29)

Top Pitchers:

Wins

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (3)

Dodgers- Zack Greinke (4)

ERA

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (3.04)

Dodgers- Dan Haren (2.03)

Strikeouts

Rockies- Jorge De La Rosa (25)

Dodgers- Zack Greinke (40)

Saves

Rockies- LaTroy Hawkins (6)

Dodgers- Kenley Jansen (8)

Holds

Rockies- Rex Brothers (6)

Dodgers- JP Howell (6)

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Friday, April 25, 7:10 PM PDT at Dodgers Stadium

RHP Jordan Lyles (3-0, 3.04) vs. RHP Josh Beckett (0-0, 2.57)

Jordan Lyles

Lyles became the first Rockies starter to enter the eighth inning in his last start on 04/19 - the Philadelphia Phillies. In the 3-1 Rockies win, Lyles pitched seven innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one to get his third win of the year. He last pitched against the Dodgers on 08/14/11 as a member of the Houston Astros. Lyles took the loss in the 7-0 Dodgers victory. Lyles pitched 5 ⅓ innings, givng up seven runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking three.

Fact: Lyles had his sinker working in his last start as he induced fourteen groundouts and only five flyballs in the game.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0

Career - Lyles

AB H AVG HR RBI SO B

Dodgers 12 6 .500 2 4 2 1

Hot hitter vs. Lester

Hanley Ramirez 3 3 .1000 1 3 0 0

Cold Hitter - Lester

Andre Either 3 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Josh Beckett

Beckett got a no-decision in his last start on 04/20 against the Arizona Diamonbacks. Becketr pitched five innings, giving up no runs on one hit, striking out seven and walking two. He last pitched against the Rockies on 05/01/13 at Dodgers Stadium Beckett received the loss in the Rockies’ 7-3 victory. In 2013, Beckett was 0-1, 9.00 ERA against the Rockies. He pitched four innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on 24 hits, striking out six and walking three. The Rockies batted .333 against him.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

5.55 0 3 5 24.1 30 20 15 .313 4 25 10

Career - Beckett

AB H AVG HR RBI SO B

Rockies 62 16 .258 2 11 16 9

Hot hitter vs. Beckett

Josh Rutledge 6 4 .667 0 1 4 0

Cold Hitter - Beckett

Wilin Rosario 5 0 .000 0 9 4 0

Fact: Has not pitched more than five innings in any of his starts yet this season.





Saturday, April 26, 6:10 PM PDT at Dodgers Stadium

RHP Juan Nicasio (2-0, 4.30) vs. LHP Paul Maholm (0-2, 5.60)

Juan Nicasio

Nicasio received a no-decision in his last start on 04/20 - the Philadelphia Phillies. Nicasio pitched five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking one. He last pitched against the Dodgers on 09/28/13 at Dodgers Stadium in a 1-0 Rockies win. Nicasio pitched 5 ⅓ innings, giving up no runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking one. In 2013, Nicasio was 2-0, 1.65 ERA against the Dodgers. He pitched 16 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eleven hits, striking out 16 and walking four. The Dodgers batted .183 against him.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

1.65 2 0 0 16 ⅓ 11 3 3 .183 1 16 4

Career - Nicasio

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Dodgers 90 29 .322 4 13 19 7

Hot hitter vs. Pineda

Andre Eithier 14 8 .571 1 4 2 `4

Cold Hitter - Pineda

Juan Uribe 15 3 .200 0 0 1 1

Fact: In his last start Nicasio scuffled through the game but managed to leave with the lead.

Paul Maholm

Maholm took the loss in his last start on 04/21 against the Philadelpia Phillies. Maholm pitched 5 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking three. The last time he faced the Colorado Rockies was as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates on 04/30/11. He pitched seven innings, allowed four runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked three while receiving the loss in the Rockies 4-1 victory.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

1.23 0 0 1 7 1/3 9 1 1 .174 1 3 2

Career - Maholm

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Rockies 71 24 .338 4 13 12 4

Hot hitter vs. Lackey

Troy Tulowitzki 22 10 .455 2 5 3 1

Cold Hitter - Lackey

Drew Stubbs 16 2 .125 0 1 1 5

Fact: Maholm is 1-8 in his career agains the Rockies.

Sunday, April 27, 1:10 PM PDT at Dodgers Stadium

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (1-3, 6.38) vs. LHP Hyu-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.12)

Jorge De La Rosa

De La Rosa received his first win of the year in his last start on 04/21 against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. De La Rosa pitched five innings, giving up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking three. He last pitched against the Dodgers on 09/04/13 at Coors Field in a 7-5 Rockies victory. De La Rosa got the win while pitching six innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. In 2013, De La Rosa was 2-1, 5.29 ERA against the Dodgers. He pitched in 17 innings, giving up 10 runs on 23 hits, striking out 10 and walking five. The Dodgers batted 3.33 against him.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

13.50 0 1 1 4 11 6 6 .524 1 2 1

Career - Sabathia

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Dodgers 145 44 .303 7 22 40 15

Hot hitter vs. Sabathia

Matt Kemp 26 11 .423 3 8 3 1

Cold Hitter - Sabathia

Andre Eithier 19 3 .158 0 1 6 0

Fact: After a difficult start to the season, De La Rosa appears to be righting the ship. His his win he pitched effectively, though it took 102 pitches, in five innings with Wilin Rosario behind the plate. In their first outing together major communication and personality issues contributed to the opening day disastor in Miami.

Hyun-Ri Ryu

Ryu received a no-decision in his last start on 04/22 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched six innings, giving up two runs on nine hits, striking out three and walking two. In his last start against the Rockies at Dodgers Stadium on 09/29/13 he received the loss in a 2-1 Rockies victory. Ryu pitched four innings, giving up two runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking one. In 2013, Ryu was 1-1, 3.60 ERA in 10 innings of work, giving up four runs on 11 hits, striking out 16 and walking three.

At Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

2.32 7 4 15 97 93 27 25 .255 8 79 21

Career - Ryu

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Rockies 30 8 .267 1 4 11 3

Hot hitter vs. Doubront

Charlie Blackmon 2 2 .1000 0 1 0 1

Cold Hitter - Doubront

Nolan Arenado 4 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Facts: His last start was only the second time in his last six starts that he allowed a earned run.

Series Notes:

Jordan Lyles goes into the Dodgers series with a career tying three wins. In his last start he did not give up an earned run.

Josh Beckett is 1-2, 4.60 ERA in three starts against the Rockies as a Dodger.

Troy Tulowitizki is 11-20 over his last six games with six homers in back-to-back games.

In 2013, Juan Uribe batted .373 against the Rockies.



