Colorado Rockies Option Chad Bettis to Triple-A Colorado Springs

After giving up the game winning grand slam to Hector Sanchez in the 11th inning of the San Francisco Giants 12-10 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, right handed reliever Chad Bettis has been sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox. The Rockies purchased the contract of RHP Chris Martin from the Sky Sox and he will be in the bullpen when the Rockies open up a three game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Daily Recap: Hector Sanchez launched a solo shot in the eighth and a grand slam in the 11th as the Giants beat the Rockies, 12-10

Bettis was 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 1/3 innings this season. Bettis started out slow this season but had appeared to be improving as he had lowered his ERA from 18.00 on opening day to 4.35 after the April 21 game against the Giants. But walks and frequently pitching behind in the count created problems for him in innings, a combination that led to the grand slam by Sanchez.

Martin went 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA in eight games with three saves while in Colorado Springs. To make room on the 40 man roster for Martin, the Rockies moved left handed starter Brett Anderson to the 60 day disabled list. Anderson recently had surgery on his left index finger after breaking it in San Francisco earlier this month.