Colorado Rockies Rally In 11th Inning To Down Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4

It took extra innings in a rare southern California rain but the Colorado Rockies found the runs they needed to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 Friday night at Dodgers Stadium.

Tied 2-2 since the third inning, pinch-hitter Brandon Barnes hit a one out double (1) to right in the 11th inning off of Jamey Wright (1-1, 3.55). Dodgers manager Don Mattingly went to the mound and brought in J.P. Howell to face the major's leading hitter entering tonight's game in Charlie Blackmon (.410). Blackmon singled to center, scoring Barnes with the Rockies' go-ahead run. After a Nolan Arenado single, Blackmon scored from third on a fielder's choice from a Carlos Gonzalez groundball to Adrian Gonzalez at first. Brandon League was brought in from the bullpen to face Troy Tulowitzki and walked him. Justin Morneau followed with a single that scored Arenado to give the Rockies a 5-2 lead.

The Dodgers attempted to rally in the bottom of the inning against Rockies closer LaTroy Hawkins. Hanley Ramirez led off the inning with a double (10) to left. Adrian Gonzalez followed with a home run (7) to left field to bring the Dodgers to within 5-4. Hawkins recovered and retired the next three hitters to secure his seventh save in as many opportunities this season.

Rockies starter Jordan Lyles (3-0, 2.93) continued his string of strong pitching performances since being a last minute injury replacement to the rotation as spring training ended. Lyles pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. Lyles sinker was working for him as he induced 11 Dodger groundouts to a Rockies infield that continues to impress with several outstanding fielding plays.

"Jordan mixed up his two-seam fastball and his cutter and he pitched to both sides of the plate," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "That's what he's been doing all along. It didn't look much different than any of his other starts this year."



The Dodgers scored in the bottom of the first inning when Yasiel Puig hit a solo homer (3) off of Lyles to center.

The Rockies answered back in the second inning when Tulowitzki connected on his fifth homer off of Dodgers starter Josh Beckett to tie the game 1-1. Two outs later Corey Dickerson followed with a solo home run to left field and the Rockies took the lead, 2-1

"We look for Tulo and CarGo to lead us. If they don't go anywhere, we don't go anywhere," Lyles said. "So for us to be good we need them to be good. They are proven players and they're going to give their best effort every day of the week. Talent-wise, it doesn't get much better that that combo."

In the third, Dee Gordon utilized his speed to turn an infield hit into a double. Puig then followed with a single to left, scoring Gordon and tying the game at two.

Beckett pitched eight strong innings, retiring 11 straight Rockies while giving up two runs on four hits, striking out six which ran his season total to 17 in 18 innings of work. Beckett and the Dodgers bullpen combined to hold the Rockies scoreless on one hit from the fourth inning until their 11th inning rally.

"There aren't very many easy outs in that lineup, but I got some easier outs on some changeups. That was really the key to keeping them off balance," Beckett said. "They're a very good hitting team. Most of their guys usually feel pretty good about themselves, and they should."

Rex Brothers (2-2, 3.38) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to pick up the win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E Rockies 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 8 0 Dodgers 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 8 0

W: R. Brothers (2-2) L: J. Wright S: Hawkins (7)

Post Game Brief:

With his RBI single in the 11th inning, Arenado extended his hitting streak to a career high 14 games.

Matt Kemp struck out in the ninth inning and was ejected for arguing with the umpire.

Carlos Gonzalez's April slump continues. He went 0-for-5 in the game to extend his slump to 6-for-45. He did produce a RBI in the 11th inning on a fielder's choice.

Eight of the Dodgers' 11 losses have been charged to the bullpen.

Coming Up:

Game two of the three game series will be Saturday, April 26th at 6:10 PM PDT. Probable pitching matchup will be RHP Juan Nicasio (2-0, 4.30) - LHP Paul Maholm (0-2, 5.60)

