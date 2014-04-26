New York Yankees Even Series With Los Angeles Angels 4-3

It was a day of firsts for the New York Yankees (14-10) on Saturday as they beat the Los Angeles Angels (11-12) 4-3 at Yankees Stadium.

Yankees backup catcher John Ryan Murphy, 22, recently called up after Francisco Cervelli was placed on the 60 day disabled list, stepped onto the field Saturday afternoon and made himself known to the Angels. Hitting out of the nine spot in the order he went 2-for-3 with his first major league home run and three RBI's.

"I don't think it can get any better," Murphy said.

Murphy caught Yankees starter Vidal Nuno, the two were battery mates last season at Triple-A, who pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out four and walking two.

The Angels were able to get to Nuno in the first as Mike Trout hit his sixth home run of the season to give the halos a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees came back in the second inning with bases loaded and Murphy at the plate. Angels starter Hector Santiago was called for a balk that scored Mark Teixeira and tied the game at one. With runners now at second and third, Murphy hit a single to right-center that drove in both runners and gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

The Angles answered back in the fourth inning. With runners at first and second, Eric Aybar hit a grounder to third. Kelly Johnson fielded the ball and threw to Brian Roberts at second to force out Howie Kendrick. Roberts attempted to complete the double play at first but threw the ball away, allowing Albert Pujols to score and Aybar to advance to second. Chris Iannetta followed with a RBI double (5) that scored Aybar and tied the game at three.

Murphy put the Yankees ahead for good in the fifth when he connected on a 90 mph fastball and sent it over the wall in left-center for his first career home run.

"We had reports on him," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He did a good job on a changeup with guys on second and third early. It was up and he just stayed with it to right field. And he got a first-pitch fastball over the middle of the plate and he hit it out of the park. So, those are two mistakes."

The Angels relieved Santiago wtih one out in the fifth inning. Santiago (0-4, 4.44) ended the day giving up four runs on six hits and striking out three.

Yankees rookie reliever Dellin Betances(1-0, 0.77) pitched two scoreless innings through parts of the fifth and sixth on one hit, striking out three and walking one to pick up his first major league win.

"Happy for the kid, he's been through a lot," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He's had to change roles, he had to fight to get here."

The Angels made the Yankees nervous in the ninth with closer David Robertson on the mound for the first time since coming off the disabled list. Robertson struck out Collin Cowgill to lead off the inning and then gave up a single to Trout. With Pujols at the plate, Trout stole second to put the Angels' tying run in scoring position. Robertson thought he had Pujols put away when he hit a fly ball into foul territory near first base. Teixiera was tracking the ball near the stands when fans reached out and deflected the ball away. Yankee fans had given the major's home run leader another chance.

"I understand it. People want baseballs," Girardi said. "It's not what you want to see at your home ballpark."

Roberts was able to get Pujols to fly out to left and then struck out Kendrick swinging on a 3-2 pitch to the end the game and pick up his third save of the year.

Post Game Brief:

In Santiago's last nine starts with the White Sox and Angels, the team has lossed each of those games.

The Yankees sent down RHP Shane Green to Triple-A Scranton/WIlkes-Barre. LHP Nik Turley was given his unconditional release. RHP Chris Leroux was brought up and placed in the bullpen.

Coming Up:

The series finale will be on Sunday at 1:05 PM EDT. The probable pitching matchup will be RHP Garrett RIchards (2-0, 2.52) - RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-0, 2.15)