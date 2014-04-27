Maholm And Bullpen Lead Los Angeles Dodgers To 6-3 Win Over Colorado Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11) hit two homeruns while starter Paul Maholm and the bullpen frustrated Colorado Rockies (13-12) hitters in a 6-3 Dodgers win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 7 0 Dodgers 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 1 x 6 12 0

It seemed that just about every time Maholm faced the Rockies it would end in a loss for the left hander. Coming into Saturday night Maholm was 1-8 in his career against Colorado, losing the last seven starts. This night would be different as Maholm (1-2, 4.74) pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one. The Dodger bullpen handled the final two innings, frustrating potential Rockies rallies in each.

"I felt way more rhythm today than in any other outing," Maholm said. "I think the more work I have, I'm getting my mechanics back to where they need to be."

The Dodgers scoring began in the third against Rockies starter Juan Nicasio. Down 1-0 following a Brandon Barnes RBI single in the top of the inning, the Dodgers tied the game when Dee Gordon scored from third on a groundout by Hanley Ramirez. Yasiel Puig then scored from third on a Adrian Gonzalez sacrifice fly to center. Up next, Matt Kemp homered (4) to center to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.

"Matt was good tonight," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. "I thought Puig was good, Dee was good, [Andre Ethier] had some good at-bats. Adrian continues on. It's good to see.

"We put runs on the board and continued to score throughout the game."

With two outs in the fourth inning, Puig hit a RBI single to left that scored Drew Butera and gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead. Gonzalez added one more to the Dodgers run column in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer (8) to left.

The Rockies would get one back in the fifth when Justin Morneau singled to right, scoring Wilin Rosario. The Dodgers came right back in the bottom of the inning when Gonzalez hit his eighth homer of the season to left.

Nicasio (2-1, 5.27) was pulled with one out in the fifth after giving up the five runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking two. Dodgers Stadium is a place that Nicasio had flourished in prior to Saturday night. He came into the game 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA. He faced command problems all night as he kept the ball up in the strike zone and only managed two groundball outs. Coming off his worst start of the season his foothold on a spot in the rotation is shaky as Jhoulys Chacin wraps up his rehab starts in Colorado Springs with one more scheduled start.

"Tonight I didn't have command of my fastball," Nicasio said. "It's a big problem for me. When I don't command by fastball I get in trouble."

Chris Withrow took over from Maholm in the eighth inning. He iwalked the bases loaded and with one out was facing Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki. Withrow struck out both batters to get out of the inning without giving up a run.

"It was the first time I faced him (Withrow)," Gonzalez said. "He had a very aggressive fastball and a good cutter. It was a tough at-bat. That was a perfect situation for me and Tulo to change the game, but it didn't happen tonight."

The Dodgers added on an inusrance run in the bottom of the eighth when Puig hit a ground-rule doube (4) that scored Carl Crawford to go up 6-2.

In the ninth the Dodgers went with Brian Wilson on the mound. Wilson walked pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon and Morneau. Mattingly had seen enought with the struggling Wilson and brought in his closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen struck out Drew Stubbs swinging. Corey Dickerson lined to left field to load the bases. Charlie Culberson grounded out to first, scoring Blackmon. Jansen was then able to strike out Barnes to end the game and pick up his ninth save.

Post Game Brief:

Nolan Arenado extended his career long hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the sixth inning.

Clayton Kershaw will throw a bullpen session on Monday as he works his way off the disabled list. Kershaw is expected to make at least one more rehab start before being activated.

RHP Chris Martin, who was called up by the Rockies yesterday following the demotion of Chad Bettis, made his major league debut in the seventh inning. He threw a scoreless inning.

Hanley Ramirez left the game in the fifth following an injury to his right thumb. X-rays were taken of the thumb and they were negative. Ramirez will be day-to-day.

Adrian Gonzalez got his 1,500th career hit with his National League leading eight home run in the fifth.

Coming Up:

The rubber game will be Sunday, at 1:10 PM PDT. Probable pitching matchup will be LHP Jorge De La Rosa (1-3.6.38) vs LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.12)

Box Score:

Colorado Rockies

Batting AB R H RBI BB SO AVG Barnes, B, RF 4 0 1 1 1 2 .326 Arenado, N, 3B 2 0 1 0 2 0 .290 Gonzalez, C, LF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Tulowitzki, T, SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Rosario, W, C 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244 b-Blackmon, PH 0 1 0 0 1 0 .398 Morneau, J, 1B 3 0 1 1 1 0 .349 Stubbs, D, CF 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 LeMahieu, DJ, 2B 2 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Kahnle, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martin, C, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Rutledge, PH 0 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Belisle, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dickerson, PH 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Nicasio, J, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Culberson, 2B 3 0 0 1 0 0 .091 Totals 30 3 7 3 6 7

a - Walked for Martin, C in the 8th. b- Walked for Rosario, W in the 9th. c-Singled for Belisle in the 9th.

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Nicasio (L, 2-1) 4.1 8 5 5 2 4 2 5.27 Kahnle 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1.38 Martin, C 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Belisle 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 6.55 Totals 8.0 12 6 6 4 7 2

Los Angeles Dodgers

Batting AB R H RBI BB SO AVG Gordon, D, 2B 5 1 2 0 0 0 .350 Puig, RF 4 1 2 2 0 1 .275 Ramirez, H, SS 2 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Uribe, 3B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Gonzalez, Ad, 1B 3 1 2 2 0 0 .309 Kemp, CF 4 1 2 1 0 1 .219 Ethier, LF 3 0 2 0 1 1 .214 Turner, J, 3B-SS 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Butera, C 3 1 0 0 1 3 .190 Maholm, P 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Withrow, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Crawford, C 0 1 0 0 1 0 .209 Wilson, Br P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 6 12 6 4 7

a - Walked for Withrow in the 8th

PItching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Maholm (W, 1-2) 7.0 6 2 2 1 3 0 4.74 Withrow (H, 3) 1.0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0.73 Wilson, Br 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 15.75 Jansen (S, 9) 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3.21 Totals 9.0 7 3 3 6 7 0

T: 3:38

Att: 45,241