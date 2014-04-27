Colorado Rockies Win First Road Series As They Down Dodgers 6-1

Led by starting pitcher Jorge De La Rosa, who pitched his best game of the year, the Colorado Rockies (14-12) won their first road series of the year by defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-12) 6-1 Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 6 11 0 Dodgers 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 3

De La Rosa (2-3, 5.23) pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out three and walking two as he resembled the 16 game winner of a year ago. In his five previous starts De La Rosa would be over the 100 pitch mark by the fifth inning. On Sunday he didn't reach his 100th pitch until the final batter of the seventh inning. De La Rosa didn't give up a Dodger hit after the second inning.

"Jorge really stepped up today," said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. "We have been seeing signs that he's coming around and pitching like he did last year when he was one of the best pitchers in the National League.

"He was efficient and he used his changeup really well and I thought his two-seamer was good. And he used his cutter inside. So it was his cutter, two-seamer and changeup that allowed him to get through their lineup multiple times.

The winning formula for the Rockies pitching staff has been keeping the ball down in the strike zone so that the opposition will hit ground balls back to one of the major league's best infields. De La Rosa followed that formula, mixing his cutter and fastball effectively, as the Dodgers hit into 13 groundball outs and the Rockies' defense played error costless ball.

"I knew that was coming," said De La Rosa. "Games like this I've had before."

Third baseman Nolan Arenado in particular made stellar plays at the hot corner. In the second Scott Van Slyke led off with a screaming groundball down the third base line. Arenado dove to his right across the foul line, landing several feet into foul territory near the outfield grass. Jumping to his feet he quickly fired the ball to Justin Morneau at first, beating Van Slyke by a step. First base coach Davey Lopes leaned back in disbelief at the play.

"I told Nolan that that play was one of the top three that we have seen, and that's saying something, because there is a pretty good collection," said Weiss. "But I've said it all year that he's as good as I have seen. He's changed several games this year with his defense."

Besides the gold glove plays, Arenado also contributed two hits which extended his career best hitting streak to 17 games. The streak is also the longest in baseball this year.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Adrian Gonzalez knocked in Dee Gordon with a RBI single to right field. That would be all the Dodgers would get off of De La Rosa and the Rockies bullpen.

The Rockies offense wasn't sparked by Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki who went a combined 0-for-9 with three strikeouts. Sunday afternoon it was Brandon Barnes and Josh Rutledge who led the charge for the Colorado hitting attack. Barnes continued to impress the Rockies not only with his hustle in the outfield but also with his bat as he went 3-for-4 with two RBI's while Rutledge hit his first homer of the year, a three-run shot in the sixth inning that sealed the win.

Barnes' two RBI's came in the top of the second off of Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. With two outs and the bases loaded, Barnes drove a single into center field that scored Arenado and De La Rosa, giving the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

Charlie Blackmon, batting a major league leading .402, scored the Rockies third run of the game in the third inning. Blackmon slid home safely from third base when Barnes was caught in a rundown attempting to steal second.

Ryu ( 3-2, 3.23) inexplicably continues to struggle at pitcher friendly Dodgers stadium. He pitched five innings, giving up six runs on nine hits, striking out three and walking none. In three home starts this year Ryu is 0-2 with a 9.69 ERA. Last season at Dodgers Stadium he was 7-4 with a 2.32 ERA in 15 starts. His road numbers are better with a 0.00 ERA and a 3-0 record in four starts

"He was not as sharp as we've seen him," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. "He was just a little short on his fastball. Sometimes he pitches at 90, 91 mph, and he pitched at 87 today.

"He was not as sharp with his fastball, and when he doesn't have that it brings his changeup closer and makes him more vulnerable."

Ryu dealt with traffic on the basepaths in four of his six innings. By the sixth inning he appeared to have ran out of steam as he labored to reach the upper 80's on his fastball that earlier in the game was hitting speeds in the low 90's.

"He's different every time," Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz said. "Sometimes he'll work his way up there, and sometimes he'll take a little off. It was a rough one today. He didn't have his best stuff."

The loss gives the Dodgers a 6-9 home record. Like their starting pitcher on Sunday they perform much better on the road with a record of 8-3. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they were able to leave for Minnesota and a three game series with the Twins after the game.

"I can't speak for everyone," said infielder Justin Turner who filled in for Hanley Ramirez at shortstop. "But I'm looking forward to getting on the road."

Post Game Briefs:

For the second straight day the Dodgers were unable to get their 10,000th win in franchise history. WIth their next victory the Dodgers will join the Cubs, Braves, and Giants as the only major league teams to have won 10,000 games.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino's scoreless eighth inning gives him 13 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Dodgers recalled INF Carlos Triunfel (recently acquired from the Seattle Mariners) from Triple-A Albuquerque and sent-down RHP Jose Dominguez.

Coming Up.

The Rockies continue their six game road trip with a three game series in Arizona Diamondbacks beginning on Monday at 6:40 PM MST. Probable pitching match up will be LHP Franklin Morales (2-1, 3.86) - LHP Wade Miley (2-2, 4.50).

The Dodgers have a travel day on Monday. They begin a three game series at the Minnesota Twins beginning on Tuesday, April 27th at 7:10 PM CDT. Probable pitching matchup will be RHP Zach Grienke (5-0, 2.45) - RHP Kyle Gibson (3-1, 3.63).

Box Score:

Colorado Rockies Batting AB R H RBI BB SO AVG Blackmon, CF 4 1 2 0 0 0 .402 Barnes, B, RF 4 0 3 2 0 0 .360 Gonzalez, C, LF 5 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Tulowitzki, SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .342 Morneau, 1B 4 1 2 0 0 0 .356 Arenado, 3B 4 2 2 0 0 0 .298 Rutledge, 2B 4 1 1 3 0 0 .318 Pacheco, C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 De La Rosa, J, P 3 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Ottavino, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Culberson, PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .087 Martin, C, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 6 11 5 0 5 .294

a-Flied out for Ottavino in the 9th.

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA De La Rosa (W, 2-3) 7.0 4 1 1 2 3 0 5.23 Ottavino 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 Martin, C 1.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 8 1 1 3 6 0 4.13

Los Angeles Dodgers Batting AB R H RBI BB SO AVG Gordon, D, 2B 5 1 2 0 0 0 .353 Puig, RF 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Kemp, CF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Gonzalez, Ad, 1B 2 0 1 1 2 0 .313 Uribe, 3B 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Van Slyke, LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Turner, J, SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Federowicz, C 2 0 1 0 0 0 .109 b-Eithier, PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Ryu, P 2 0 1 0 0 1 .143 League, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Crawford, C 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Wilson, Br, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wright, J, P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Ramirez, H, P 1 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Totals 33 1 8 1 3 6 .246

a- Grounded out for League in the 7th. b- Struck out for Federowicz in the 9th. c- Singled for Wright, J in the 9th.

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Ryu (L, 3-2) 5.0 9 6 6 0 3 1 3.23 League 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2.84 Wilson, Br 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 14.40 Wright, J 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.29 Totals 9.0 11 6 6 0 5 1 3.15

T: 3:09

Att: 52,359