Series Preview: Colorado Rockies - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies (14-12) travel to Chase Field to take on National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks (8-20) in a three game series, April 28-30.

The Rockies are currently tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place in the NL West, 1 1/2 games behind the first place San Francisco Giants .

The Rockies are 6-8 on the road this season.

The Diamondbacks are 2-13 at Chase Field this season.

This series dates back to the Diamondbacks' inaugural season of 1998.

Television/Radio:

CO TV: Root Sports / Radio: KOA 850 AM

AZ TV: Fox Sports Arizona/ Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Series Record:

Diamondbacks lead the all-time series, 160--125

Diamondbacks lead the series at home, 92-59.

Last Time Played:

04/06/14-04/08/14 at Coors Field. The Rockies took 2-of-3 from the Diamondbacks in their home opening series.

2013 Season Series:

Diamondbacks won the 2013 season series 12-7..

Diamondbacks went 8-2 against the Rockies at home.

Previous Series:

April 25-27, The Rockies went 2-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium

April 21-24,The Dodgers went 1- 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodgers Stadium.

Batting Ranks:

Rockies- 1st in AVG (.294), 2nd HR's (32), 1st in RBI (134), 1st in Slugging Pct. (.470)

Diamondbacks- 20th AVG (.243), 21st in HR's (19), T-16th in RBI (96), 21st in Slugging Pct. (.368)

Pitching Ranks:

Rockies- 21st in ERA (4.13), 12th in Innings Pitched (231), 6th in Runs Allowed (119), 25th Strikeouts (180)

Diamondbacks- 30th ERA (5.17), 1st in Innings Pitched (249), 1st in Runs Allowed (162), 3rd in Strikeouts (232)

Top Hitters:

Average

Rockies: Charlie Blackmon (.402, 1st in MLB)

Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt (.306, 35th in MLB)

Home Runs

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon/Justin Morneau/Troy Tulowitzki (5, T-21st in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Mark Trumbo (7, T-4th in MLB)

RBI

Rockies- Justin Morneau (19, T-10th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Mark Trumbo (19, T-10th in MLB)

OBP

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (.454, 3rd in MLB)

Diamondbacks- MIguel Montero (.381, T-32nd in MLB)

Hits

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (35, 3rd in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Paul Goldschmidt (34, 4th in MLB)

Top Pitchers:

Wins

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (3, T-9th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Wade Miley (2, T-43rd in MLB)

ERA

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (2.93, 46th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Wade Miley (4.50, T-89th)

Strikeouts

Rockies- Jorge De La Rosa (28, T-49th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Brandon McCarthy/Wade Miley (34, T-19th in MLB)

Saves

Rockies- LaTroy Hawkins (7, T-7th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Addison Reed (6, T-9th in MLB)

Holds

Rockies- Rex Brothers (6, T-5th in MLB)

Diamondbacks- Oliver Perez/Brad Ziegler (2, T-62nd in MLB)

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Monday, April 28, 6:40 PM MST at Chase Field

LHP Franklin Morales (2-1, 3.86) vs. LHP Wade Miley (2-2, 4.50)

Franklin Morales

Morales got the win in his last start on 04/22 - the San Francisco Giants. In the 2-1 Rockies win, he pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits, striking out seven and walking two. Morales has held opponents to just two runs over his last two starts. He last pitched against the Diamondbacks on 05/05/11 with the Rockies. Morales came out of the bullpen to pitch 1 1/3 innings, giving up no runs on no hits, walking two in the Rockies 3-2 loss. Morales did not face the Diamondbacks in 2013.

Fact: Starter Jhoulys Chacin is expected to come off the disabled list within the week. Morales continues to make manager Walt Weiss' decision on who gets a ticket to Triple-A Colorado Springs difficult.

at Chase Field (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0

Career - Morales

AB H AVG HR RBI SO B

Diamondbacks 19 3 .158 0 1 4 2

Hot hitter vs. Morales

Roger Kieschnick 1 1 .1000 0 0 0 0

Cold Hitter - Morales

Gerardo Parra 5 0 .000 0 0 1 0

Wade Miley

Miley got a no-decision in his last start on 04/23 at the Chicago Cubs. Miley pitched five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking three. He last pitched against the Rockies on 04/06/14 at Coors Field in what has been his best start of the year so far. Miley received the win as he pitched eight innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking two in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 victory. In 2013, Miley was 2-0, 1.45 ERA against the Rockies. He pitched 18 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on 15 hits, striking out 13 and walking nine. The Rockies batted .234 against him.

at Chase Field (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

4.15 6 4 15 89.0 91 43 41 .268 11 54 33

Career - Miley

AB H AVG HR RBI SO B

Rockies 131 37 .282 2 11 20 9

Hot hitter vs. Miley

Wilin Rosario 16 8 .500 0 1 4 1

Cold Hitter - Miley

D.J. LeMahieu 9 1 .111 0 0 2 0

Fact: Walks have become an issue for Miley in the early part of the season. He has walked 16 as a loss of pitch command has caused him to go to full counts in many at-bats.





Tuesday, April 29, 6:40 PM MST at Chase Field

RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 4.26) vs. RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 5.27)

Tyler Chatwood

Chatwood received a no-decision in his last start on 04/23 - the San Francisco Giants. Chatwood pitched six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking four. He last pitched against the Diamondbacks on 09/13/13 at Chase Field in a 7-5 Rockies win. Chatwood received a no-decision for pitching 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking six. In 2013, Chatwood was 0-0, 3.86 ERA against the Diamondbacks. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, striking out 1 and walking six. The Diamondback batted .389 against him.

at Chase Field (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

3.86 0 0 1 4 2/3 7 2 2 .389 0 1 6

Career - Chatwood

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Diamondbacks 30 11 .367 0 4 2 9

Hot hitter vs. Chatwood

Cliff Pennington 4 3 .200 0 1 0 ` 1

Cold Hitter - Pineda

Paul Goldschmidt 5 1 .200 0 0 1 2

Fact: Chatwood had a difficult start in his last appearance against the Giants. He consistently fell behind in counts and had to wriggle out of jams on the basepaths.

Mike Bolsinger

In his last outing Bolsinger had the best start of his rookie year so far as he received his first major league win on 04/24 at the Chicago Cubs. Bolsinger pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking two.

at Dodgers Stadium (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

Made MLB debut in 2014

Career - Bolsinger

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Rockies N/A

Hot hitter vs. Bolsinger

N/A

Cold Hitter - Bolsinger

N/A

Fact: Bolsinger was called up to replace the injured Trevor Cahill in the starting rotation.

Wednesday, April 29, 6:40 PM MST at Chase Field

RHP Jordan Lyles (3-0, 2.93) vs. RHP Josh Collmenter (1-2, 3.38)

Jordan Lyles

Lyles received a no-decision in his last start on 04/25 at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lyles pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one. He last pitched against the Diamondbacks on 08/18/12 as a member of the Houston Astros. Lyles was tagged with the loss as he pitched four innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits, striking out four and walking three in a 12-4 Astros loss.

at Chase Field (2013)

ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0

Career - Lyles

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Diamondbacks 40 18 .450 3 13 2 3

Hot hitter vs. Sabathia

Miguel Montero 8 5 .450 0 4 0 1

Cold Hitter - Sabathia

Aaron Hill 5 1 s.200 0 0 0 1

Fact: Lyles' sinker has been devastating on opposing hitters as he has given up double digit groundouts his last two starts. A injury replacement to being the season, Lyles has turned in to the Rockies anchor in the rotation.

Josh Collmenter

Collmenter received the win in his last start on 04/25 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched six innings, giving up no runs on four hits, striking out five and walking none. He last faced the Rockies as a reliever on 09/22/13 at Coors Field. He pitched 2/3 of a inning, giving up four runs on three hits, striking out none and walking one in the Diamondbacks' 13-9 victory. In 2013 as a reliever, Collmenter was 0-0, 5.19 ERA in 8 2/3 innings of work, giving up five runs on six hits, striking out eight and walking two.

At Chase Field (2013)

ERA W L GP IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB

2.06 1 2 25 56.2 38 13 15 .193 5 49 15

Career - Collmenter

AB H AVG HR RBI SO BB

Rockies 55 13 .236 2 5 12 2

Hot hitter vs. Collmenter

Carlos Gonzalez 10 4 .400 1 1 1 2

Cold Hitter - Collmenter

Josh Rutledge 5 0 .000 0 0 1 2

Facts: A reliever, Collmenter is making his fourth start as a replacement for the injured Randall Delgado.

Series Notes:

The Rockies enter game one of the series having won four out of their last six games.

Wade Miley is 7-0 in his career against the Rockies.

This is Franklin Morales' first start in Arizona since 2009. In his career at Arizona he has pitched 16 1/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on 15 hits.

The Diamondbacks are allowing an average of 5.9 runs per home game while scoring only 3.3 runs per game at Chase Field.