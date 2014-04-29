Tulowitzki Powers Colorado Rockies Over Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5

If outfielder Brandon Barnes served as the Colorado Rockies (15-12) spark plug over the last several games, Troy Tulowitzki is the engine. That engine was revving Monday night as he homered and drove in three in the Rockies 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks (8-21) at Chase Field.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 1 0 2 1 0 3 0 0 1 8 12 0 Diamondbacks 0 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 5 10 2

W: Morales (3-1, 4.40) L: Miley (2-3, 5.36) S: Hawkins (7)

After going 1-for-12 in the previous series at Dodgers Stadium, Tulowitzki doubled twice and reached base safely in all five at-bats against the Diamondbacks. He has 10 extra-base hits in his last 15 at-bats, including 14 RBI's.

"He's one of the best players in baseball, so you expect that," Rockies left fielder Carlos Gonzalez said.

The Rockies offense needed to produce as starter Franklin Morales (3-1, 4.40) struggled through five innings. Morales had trouble locating his fastball throughout his start. Morales racked up a high pitch count as he fell behind in the pitch count frequently to Diamondback hitters. He threw 99 pitches through five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking two.



"Frankie didn't have his best command tonight, but he gave us enough to win," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "High pitch count, but he put us in position to win."



The Rockies weren't fooled by starter Wade Miley (2-3, 5.36) who had a 7-1 career record - Colorado. In Miley's six innings he gave up seven runs on 10 hits, including two home runs.

"It was weird. Feeling-wise I felt really good tonight," Miley said. "Those guys are swinging well right now and I didn't get the job done. It was on me."

In the first innings against Miley, Tulowitzki hit his first double of the night then came home to score on a double by Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who is off to one of his worst starts of his career, attempted to stretch the double into a triple but was gunned down on a relay throw by second baseman Aaron Hill to Martin Prado at third.



The Diamondbacks tied the game in the second when Gerardo Parra homered to right off of Morales.



Tulowitzki hit at two run double in the third to put the Rockies back up 3-1.

The Diamondbacks kept fighting back to tie the game through the first five innings but Miley wasn't able to shut down the Rockies.

"They kept trying to get me back in the game," Miley said. "They'd score, we'd score and we'd get back in it and I just didn't do my job."

In the third Miguel Montero hit a sacrifice fly followed by a RBI single by Hill to tie the game at three. Rockies came right back in the fourth with a Jordan Pacheco double that gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead.

Paul Goldschmidt re-tied the game 4-4 in the fifth with a RBI groundout to third.



The Rockies counter-strike in the top of the sixth would be the crushing blow as a solo homer by Tulowitzki (6) and a two run shot by Justin Morneau (6) put the Rockies up for good at 7-4.



The Diamondbacks pulled closer on a Montero RBI single off of reliever Adam Ottavino in the seventh to make it 7-5 but Charlie Blackmon wiped it away with a sacrifice fly that scored D.J. LeMahieu in the ninth.

LaTroy Hawkins set down the Diamondbacks in order in the ninth to earn his seventh save in as many chances.



Miley's bad night ended the struggling Diamondbacks' streak of four straight quality starts and gave them their third straight loss.

"You've just got to keep going," Goldschmidt said. "If we put it together and consistently play well every day, the wins will start coming. It's been a little bit off obviously. You can't go out there and try to do too much or put too much pressure on yourself. You've just got to try and execute and do the little things and do everything we're trying to do and have some results, some wins."

Post Game Notes:

Nolan Arenado extended his career and MLB best hitting streak to 17 games.

A MRI on Monday showed no break in Wilin Rosario's swollen left hand. The hand has been bothering Rosario for a week and swelled up after an at-bat against the Dodgers on Saturday night. Pacheco has been starting in place of Rosario behind the plate.

The Diamondbacks fell to 2-12 at Chase Field and 2-14 overall at "home" this season. Two of the losses came as the home team against the Dodgers in Sydney, Australia to begin the season.

Coming up:

Game two of the series will be Tuesday at 6:40 PM MST. The probable pitching matchup will be RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-0, 4.26) - RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-1, 5.27)