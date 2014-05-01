Colorado Rockies: Slugging Their Way Through Major League Baseball

The month of April witnessed the Colorado Rockies putting on a hitting clinic. The Rockies begin May occupying three of the top six spots in the batting race: (1) Charlie Blackmon, .374; (2) Troy Tulowitzki, .364; and (6) Justin Morneau, .343. Colorado also leads the majors in three of the top four team batting categories and have the major's longest hitting streak (Nolan Arenado, 20 games). It's expected that the Rockies are going to hit at Coors Field considering the stadium is located a mile above sea level and it has a vast outfield. What makes the 2014 edition of the Rockies different is that they are hitting so well on the road, and in some of the most pitcher friendly parks staffed by baseball's better pitching rotations.

Weiss on win vs. D-backs

4/28/14: Rockies manager Walt Weiss discusses how his team was able to swing the bat well in an 8-5 win vs. the D-backs

According to manager Walt Weiss, the Rockies have an "anywhere, anytime" attitude this season. That mindset has paid off so far. Heading into May the Rockies have a record of 16-13 and are tied for second in the National League West, 1 1/2 games behind the San Francisco Giants. They also enter the new month with a road record of 8-9 having just completed a 4-2 road trip to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Only once in franchise history have the Rockies finished a season with a winning road record; in 2009 they went 41-40.

During April they made their first road trip to the west coast, which in years past has been a nightmare for the team. They played 10 games against the Giants, Los Dodgers, and San Diego Padres in which they went 5-5. The Rockies' big four; Tulowitzki, Morneau, Blackmon, and Arenado have been very effective on the road, especially in the division. AT&T Park (Giants), Dodgers Stadium, and Petco Park (Padres) have all earned reputations for being difficult parks to hit in. Those parks are also staffed by pitching staffs who are currently ranked in the top 10 in pitching.

The top four did well on the coast. Arenado hit .380 (14-37), Blackmon, .323 (10-31), and Morneau, .333 (11-33). Tulowitzki, who started off slow in April has picked it recently and in the last seven days is batting .391, with four homers and nine RBI's. At Petco Park he hit .429 (4-13).

Absent from the list is Carlos Gonzalez who is off to one of his worst starts to a season in his career but has shown signs of breaking out of it lately and Michael Cuddyer who is on the disabled list. Even without one of their MVP candidates (Gonzalez) and the reigning NL batting champion (Cuddyer) the Rockies are still fielding the top offense in baseball.

In previous years the Rockies ranked near the bottom in hitting with runners in scoring positon. This season they are second in the majors with a .300 average. Two other critical stats for why the Rockies are so good at the plate: first in hitting behind in the count (.263) and first in hitting down two strikes in the count (.216).

Rockies' hitting by the numbers:

As of April 30, 2014

Top Four Hitters In Lineup

Batter Home Away Nolan Arenado .275 .344 Charlie Blackmon .478 .286 Justin Morneau .364 .352 Troy Tulowitzki .563 .264

Team Batting