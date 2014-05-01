Arizona Diamondbacks Rally Late To Beat Colorado Rockies in 10 innings, 5-4

The Arizona Diamondbacks (9-22) finished April the way they hope they will finish their season; coming from way back to win. Down four runs at one point the Diamondbacks tied the Colorado Rockies (16-13) in the ninth on a Martin Prado two-run single and won it in the tenth on a MIguel Montero solo homer, 5-4. The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rockies on Wednesday night.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Rockies 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 0 Diamondbacks 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 5 8 0

Recap: COL 4, ARI 5 - F/10

Daily Recap: Miguel Montero's walk-off home run in the 10th inning led the D-backs past the Rockies, 5-4

"I was swinging hard, trying to launch one," Montero said. "It's a pretty funny game. It was the last pitch I was thinking about in that count and it was a short swing, I was kind of quick on it. That protect swing was pretty good."

The Rockies took an early lead off of Diamondbacks' starter Josh Collmenter in the first when the struggling Carlos Gonzalez connected on a 84 mph first pitch cutter for his fifth homer of the year.

In the second inning the Rockies thought they had a second run but in the end it was waved off. After reaching on his fourth double of the year, Jordan Pacheco then advance to third on a wild pitch by Collmenter. D.J. LeMahieu followed with a flyball to right that was caught by Prado. Pacheco started home and beat the throw to the plate, called safe by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa. The Diamondbacks requested an appeal to third base umpire/crew chief Dana DeMuth who ruled that Pacheco had left third before Prado made the catch and was out. Replay showed that Pacheco had left after the catch but replay rules do not allow for a challenge on a tag-up.

Collmenter gave up a home run to Rockies' starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (1) on a 86 mph cutter in the third inning. Charlie Blackmon followed with a double (7) and advanced to third on a Drew Stubbs' sacrifice bunt. After a walk to Gonzalez, Collmenter threw his second wild pitch of the game that scored Blackmon to give the Rockies a 4-0 lead.

Collmenter would shut down the Rockies following the third. He retired eight in a row before giving up a single to Nolan Arenado in the sixth that extended his major league leading 20 game hitting streak. Collmenter pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking two.

"He really started getting the ball down, locating better, getting his curveball down," Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. "He was much more effective, and to throw seven innings like that was really what we needed."

The Diamondbacks got on the board against Lyles in the sixth. Aaron HIll grounded out to Tulowitzki at short, scoring Prado from third. Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo homer off of Adam Ottavino in the eighth.

The Rockies brought in Rex Brothers in the ninth to close out the game. Brothers once again struggled to maintain his pitch control. With two outs and a runner on first Brothers gave up a double to Chris Owings (5), followed by hitting Parra to load the bases. Brothers then gave up a two run single to Prado that tied the game 4-4 and sent the game into extra innings. It was Brothers' third blown save of the month.

"We had the game in control it looked like for most of the game, so it was a tough one to lose," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "It is always tough when you don't put games away.

"Rex has closed out many games, and I have all the confidence in the world in him," Weiss said. "We won four straight series. We just have to go win another series at home."

Addison Reed (1-2, 3.86) pitched the top of the tenth and gave up a leadoff pinch-hit double to Corey Dickerson (3). Blackmon followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Dickerson to third. Reed then retired Stubbs and Gonzalez to strand the Rockies go-ahead run at third.

In the bottom of the tenth against Tommy Kahnle (1-2, 1.93) Montero hit the leadoff homer (3) to win the game.

"We needed that," Gibson said. "It was good that the guys hung in there."

Lyles pitched six innings, giving up just one run on three hits, striking out one and walking two. The unintended starter continues to be the Rockies best pitcher. This was Lyles' fourth start out of his last five that he had given up two earned runs or less. He lowered his ERA to 2.70.

The Rockies concluded their six game road trip that started in Los Angeles against the Dodgers with a 4-2 record.

Tyler Chatwood update:

For the second time this season Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood has gone on the 15-day disabled list. Chatwood was placed on the DL Wednesday due to a right elbow strain, similar to the injury that sidelined him last August. Chatwood began the year on the disabled list after straining his hamstring in the attempting to turn a double into a triple in the next to last spring training game. Chatwood underwent a MRI Wednesday morning and the extent of the strain will be known sometime Thursday.

Chatwood started the 5-4 Rockies victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and left the game in the sixth inning when he felt tightness in the elbow. Chatwood is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts this season. With Chatwood's injury, the Rockies now have three starters on the disabled list after one month of the season. Brett Anderson broke his left index finger against the Giants in San Francisco earlier in the month and was placed on the 60 day DL. Jhoulys Chacin began the season on the disabled list. The Rockies will make a decision on Chacin's return to the rotation in the next few days.

RHP Chad Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox. He will once again pitch out of the bullpen. A decision on a replacement in the rotation for Chatwood will be made once Chacin's status is determined.

Post Game Brief:

Odd as it sounds but Lyles' first career home run came in 2012 with the Astros as he led off the third inning. His second came as he led off the third inning on Wednesday night.

Prado is the 5th player in franchise history to tie the game in the 9th inning or later with 2 outs and trailing by at least 2 runs.

Coming Up:

The Diamondbacks have a off-day on Thursday before heading to San Diego to start a three game series against the Padres. Probable pitching matchup will be RHP Bronson Arroyo (1-2, 7.77) - RHP Andrew Cashner (2-3, 3.68).

The Rockies return to Coors Field on Thursday to begin a four game series - the New York Mets. Probable pitching matchup will be RHP Bartolo Colon (2-3, 4.50) - RHP Juan Nicasio (2-1, 5.27)