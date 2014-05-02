Colorado Rockies Place Josh Rutledge On 15 Day Disabled List

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that infielder Josh Rutledge was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a viral infection. The move will be retroactive to April 28.

Rutledge, who has served as a right-handed bat off the bench and reserve infielder, has batted .286 (6-21) with one home run and three RBI's since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 9.

To fill Rutledge's spot on the roster the Rockies recalled infielder Ryan Wheeler from Colorado Springs. This is Wheeler's first call up in 2014. Last season with the Rockies he batted .220 in 41 at-bats.

"I knew I'd get a chance," said Wheeler. "I just had to be patient. I'm comfortable going up there and being aggressive. It really is about a mind-set. I'm used to playing every day. Now I have to be patient."

Wheeler has played in 24 games for Colorado Springs this year, batting .247 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Carlos Gonzales Update:

Carlos Gonzalez will be out of the lineup for the game against the New York Mets on Friday night with a bruised left index finger. The Rockies anticipate that Gonzalez will be back return to the field on Saturday. Gonzalez was replaced in the fourth inning by Brandon Barnes after he bruised the finger on a foul ball swing.

"I hit [the foul ball] off the end of the bat, and the finger got really fat after I hit the home run," Gonzalez said. "I tried to stay in the game and it kept getting worse and worse. But they did an X-ray and it was negative, just a bruise and inflammation.

"I felt the pain, but it was not swelling or anything. Then I hit the home run and went to left field. I started to play catch, then my finger was getting fatter and fatter. The second at-bat [a double-play grounder in the third], it was getting worse and worse."

Gonzalez is currently mired in a month long slump which has him batting .245 with six homeruns and 19 RBI's in 28 games.

Tyler Chatwood Update:

On Thursday Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right pitching elbow. Chatwood was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 30 and the inflamed elbow isn't enough to require a longer stay. Chatwood is 1-0, 4.50 ERA in four starts this season.



