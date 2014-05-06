Colorado Rockies Combine Pitching With Power To Roll Over Texas Rangers 8-2

Jordan Lyles continued his rise as a top pitcher not only with the Colorado Rockies (20-14) but in the National League as he became the first Rockies pitcher to reach the ninth inning while Troy Tulowitzki homered twice in the 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers (17-15) in game one of their interleague series at Coors Field.

As a member of the Houston Astros, Lyles had never beaten the Rangers in six starts. The Rangers dominated him as he went 0-5 with a 9.82 ERA.

"He was mixing his pitches," Rangers' catcher Robinson Chirinos said. "His cutter was down in the strike zone. He's not the same guy we faced last year in Houston. Today, he was keeping the ball down and getting ground balls. Last time we faced him, he was throwing up in the strike zone and we got him pretty good."

The Rangers hit into 15 groundball outs that included three double-plays against Lyles (4-0, 2.62) as he gave up two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking just one.

"I'm making better pitches when guys are in scoring position," Lyles said. "I just feel more confident, especially with team around me; with this defense behind me."

The Rangers scored in the sixth on a groundball to short that scored Shin-Soo Choo and in the ninth on a RBI single by Mitch Moreland.

Nolan Arenado stretched his major league leading hitting streak to 25 games while snapping Rangers starter Mike Perez's 46 game homerless streak with a two run shot in the second inning. Arenado is now two hits away from tying the franchise mark of 27 set in 2013 by right fielder Michael Cuddyer.

The Rockies pushed another run across in the third on a Carlos Gonzalez groundball to first that scored Brandon Barnes.

After being named National League Player of the Month Tulowitzki hit two homers in the fifth inning off of Perez and seventh off of reliever Shawn Tolleson making it a 7-1 Rockies lead. In April Tulowitzki hit .364 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

"He's in a zone right now," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "When a guy is as talented as he is, it's fun to look."

The Rockies added one more in the eighth when Drew Stubbs hit a sacrifice fly to right that scored Lyles.

Perez (4-2, 3.59) pitched five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking three. After throwing 26 consecutive scoreless innings, Perez has now lost his last two starts.

"When he made a mistake out over the plate, they made him pay for it," Rangers manager Ron Washington said. "He's only human. He's going to have some starts that don't go in his favor."

Post Game Brief:

In 31 games Tulowitzki is now batting .408 with nine homers and 29 RBI's.

The Rockies purchased the contract of RHP Nick Masset from Triple A and optioned INF Ryan Wheeler to Colorado Springs.

Coming Up:

Game two of the four game series will be Tuesday at 6:40 PM MDT at Coors Field. Scheduled pitching matchup is LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (1-2,3.86) - RHP Juan Nicasio (3-1, 4.19).





