Beat Goes On For Rockies Hitters As They Sweep Rangers In 12-1 Rout

The Colorado Rockies (21-17) have been waiting all season to see what they could do when their entire lineup was hot at the same time. Tuesday night they found out as Carlos Gonzalez broke out of his slump to go 5-for-5 with three RBI's and Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 26 games in the Rockies blow out win over the Texas Rangers (17-16) 12-1 to complete their brief two-game series at Coors Field.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rangers 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1 Rockies 2 0 1 0 1 6 2 0 x 12 21 0

It was a miserable two-game series for the Rangers as they gave up 20 runs on 34 hits while scoring only three runs against Rockies pitching. The Rockies defense, particulary the brilliant play of Arenado at third base helped out by making key outs with runners-in-scoring position to prevent the Rangers from scoring more.

"...that kid (Arenado) is a highlight film over there (third base)," said Rangers manager Ron Washington.

In the third inning Arenado snagged a scorching groundball off the bat of Adrian Beltre that took a sudden jump up to his right. Arenado surprised just about everyone, including Beltre, by being able to grab it and make the out at first base. Television cameras caught Beltre ripping off his helmet and with an amazed expression mouthed "wow."

"Beltre's my favorite player," Arenado said. "He's one of the last players I'd want to rob."

The Rangers finished the series batting 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

"We couldn't string anything together," Washington said. "When we did threaten, we just couldn't get that one hit to maybe keep things going. We just got to get home and get back on track."

The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning off of Rockies starter Juan Nicasio when Beltre hit his first homer of the season.

Charlie Blackmon answered back for the Rockies in the bottom of the first with a lead-off homer, his seventh of the season, off of Rangers starter Robbie Ross Jr. Later in the inning Arenado hit a sacrifice fly that scored Troy Tulowitzki to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead.

RBI singles in the third and fifth by Gonzales put the Rockies up 4-1.

"I always expect to go off like that," Gonzalez said. "I don't worry about whatever is happening. I know that my talent will overcome at some point and things will go back to normal."

Gonzalez's hit in the fifth came after the Rangers put on an infield shift that moved Beltre several feet away from third base toward second. As the ball shot through the infield between Beltre and third base, Beltre, in his best impersonation of Tanner from the Bad News Bears, helplessly threw his glove at the ball.

The roof fell in for Ross Jr. and the Rangers in the sixth inning when the Rockies would send 12 men to the plate, going 8-for-11, scoring six runs (five with two outs) and hitting six singles, two doubles, and also a walk. Blackmon started off the scoring in the inning with a one out double that scored Brandon Barnes to put the Rockies up 5-1.

The Rangers made a pitching change and brought in Alexi Ogando. The Rangers challenged a safe call on a ground ball to third by Drew Stubbs that was overturned and Stubbs was called out. Tulowitzki followed with a two out double that scored Blackmon. Gonzalez collected his third hit of the night with a RBI single, scoring Tulowitzki. Following a walk to Arenado, Justin Morneau, Charlie Culberson, and Jordan Pacheco each hit RBI singles to give the Rockies a 10-1 lead.

Shawn Tolleson was brought in to face Blackmon and retired him on a flyball to center to end the inning.

The Rockies scored two more runs in the seventh with a Stubbs home run off of Tolleson and a RBI double down the left field line by Arenado off of reliever Neal Cotts that extended his hitting streak to 26 games. The hit that extended the streak came on Arenado's last at bat of the game.

"I thought it was going to be fair," Arenado said. "Then it hit the white chalk ... It was a crazy feeling. We're up 12-1, so now I'm really thinking about the hit streak. Hey, we're up 12-1, and it creeps into your head, you don't have a hit."

Nicasio (4-1, 3.89 ERA) battled through command issues to pitch five innings, giving up only one run on two hits, striking out one and walking a season high five batters. Despite the difficulty of throwing strikes (47 strikes, 41 balls) Nicasio was able to escape with the win.

"I thought he labored a little bit," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

Ross Jr. (1-3, 4.74) lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 12 hits, striking out one and walking one.

"It's frustrating," Ross said. "Hopefully, this is just a little spell I'm going through these past two games and I can bounce back from it. Hopefully, I'll have a short memory and try to go out there and get ready for my next one ... You just have to grow from it and learn from it, try to forget about it but also take some stuff that I might be able to do different."

The Rangers went to their bench to find their reliever for the eighth inning. Backup first baseman Mitch Moreland pitched the best inning of any Rangers pitcher in the game as he set the Rockies down in order. He reached 95 mph on his fastball as he made his first major league appearance as a pitcher.

"I tried to let a couple go, especially early in the count, just to have some fun," Moreland said. "It's tough in a game like that to have some fun, but it's always been a dream of mine."

The Rockies finished their six game homestand 5-1. In those six games they pounded out 49 runs against the New York Mets and Rangers. Their 21 hits on Tuesday are a season high. The Rockies have won 14 out their last 19 games. At 21-17 the Rockies are off to their best start since 1997.

Coming Up:

The Rangers will attempt to get back at the Rockies as both teams resume their home and home series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday at 7:05 PM CDT. Scheduled pitching matchup is LHP Jorge De La Rosa (3-3, 5.11) - RHP Colby Lewis (2-1, 4.22).