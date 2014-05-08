Different City, Same Results As Colorado Rockies Beat Texas Rangers 9-2

A different city and stadium didn't make a difference in the home and home series between the Colorado Rockies (22-14) and the Texas Rangers (17-17) on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX. The game followed a similar course as the previous two games in Denver as the Rockies pounded out 16 hits in a 9-2 victory over the Rangers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 0 9 16 0 Rangers 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 2

W: De La Rosa (2-2) L: Lewis (2-2)

The Rockies took over a share of first place with the San Francisco Giants in the National League West as their victory over the Rangers improved their record to 22-14. Every starter had a hit against Texas on Wednesday night. In the last three games against the Rangers the Rockies are batting .427 (31-for-67) with 29 runs scored on 50 hits. The Rangers are batting .229 with a total of five runs scored in the three games. Timely hitting has escaped them as they are only 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

So far the 2014 Rockies have turned conventional wisdom on it's ear as this Rockies team can hit at home and on the road.

"We're a really good team, too," Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez said. "We've been feeling it since they showed up in Denver. We get a lot of hits, a lot of runs. Our pitchers are holding them. They have a really good offense, too, but they haven't done anything the whole series. Everything is going well for us now. It's always fun to play that way."

It took Nolan Arenado until his last at bat to extend his hitting streak on Tuesday night. Wednesday saw Arenado get the business of his hitting streak out of the way in the first inning with a run scoring double off of Rangers starter Colby Lewis that tied Michael Cuddyer's 2013 club record of 27 straight games with a hit. Arenado's streak is the longest in the majors this year. Arenado is batting .364 with four home runs and 19 RBIs during the streak

"I'm trying to stay within myself, trying not to get too big," Arenado said. "I'm not trying to hit the home run, just hit the ball hard. And I'm just going to keep saying that."

For a second night in a row the Rockies rang up a big inning as they scored five runs in the fourth and knocked Lewis out of the game. Michael McKenry and Charlie Blackmon both hit RBI singles to make it a 4-0 Rockies lead. Corey Dickerson and Troy Tulowitzki followed with sacrifice flies to push the lead to 6-0. Gonzales ended Lewis' night with a solo homer to right-center to put the Rockies on top 7-0.

Lewis (2-2, 6.12) pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on 12 hits, striking out one and walking one.

"Colorado needs to leave town," Lewis said. "I got beat. No excuses."

Lewis became the third straight Rangers pitcher to get caught in the Rockies hitting storm.

"We're struggling a little bit and we've run into a red-hot team," Rangers manager Ron Washington said. "Everything Colby threw up in the strike zone, they hit and they hit hard. They are swinging the bats well.

"We just haven't been able to make pitches, that's what it comes down to. Execute some pitches. I don't know the last time we turned a double play. Get the ball down in the zone and make things happen. Do that and everything else will fall into place."

Adrian Beltre got the Rangers on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a two run homer off of Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa.

The Rockies got the runs right back in the top of the fifth when D.J. LeMahieu hit a RBI triple off of reliever Scott Baker. Dickerson made it a 9-2 Rockies lead on a RBI single to left that scored LeMahieu.

De La Rosa (4-3, 4.81) won his fourth straight start while pitching six solid innings, giving up two runs on three hits, striking out four and walking three. He retired the first nine batters he faced.

"It's nice when you get the kind of run support we did," De La Rosa said. "It helps you relax. I think everything is working better for me now."

Post Game Brief:

Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 with an RBI to raise his average to .414 which continues to lead the majors in hitting.

Beltre's homer in the fourth made him the fifth player in Major League history to hit 100 homers with three different teams.

Arenado's hitting streak is the longest for a player 23 years of age or younger since Albert Pujol's 30 game streak in 2003 at the age of 23.

Rangers 2B Donnie Murphy left the game with a neck strain after tripping over first base trying to beat out a grounder in the sixth inning.

Coming Up:

The finale of the Texas half of the home and home series will be Thursday at 7:05 CDT at Globe Life Park. Scheduled pitching matchup will be LHP Franklin Morales (3-1, 5.05) - LHP Matt Harrison (0-0, 4.35)