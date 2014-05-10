White Sox Erupt In Fourth Inning, Rout D-backs 9-3

WP: Andre Rienzo (3-0) LP: Brandon McCarthy (1-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E D-backs 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 White Sox 0 0 0 7 0 0 1 1 X 9 15 2

The Chicago White Sox used a seven run fourth inning to take down the Arizona Diamondbacks by the score of 9-3, Friday night in Chicago.

Brandon McCarthy and the D-backs were off to a good start through the first three innings of the game, with Gerardo Parra hitting a two run homer in the third and McCarthy sailing through the first nine hitters unscathed. The fourth inning is where McCarthy would self destruct, as nine of the ten batters he faced in the inning would get a hit.

Gordon Beckham and Jose Abreu would both hit RBI singles to tie the game. After a Adam Dunn strikeout, Dayan Viciedo would single to load the bases. Alexei Ramirez delivered the major blow with a grand slam off a 3-0 pitch to make it 6-2. In his second at bat of the inning, Alejandro De Aza would hit a RBI single to finish off the seven run outburst and end McCarthy's night. McCarthy's streak of good starting pitching would end, as he only pitched 3.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and five strikeouts.

The D-backs would get a run back in the top of the fifth on a A.J. Pollock single, but would be unable to produce anymore offense. Andre Rienzo had a solid outing for the Sox, pitching 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Jose Abreu hit a absolute moon shot to center field to record home run number 13 in the seventh inning off Trevor Cahill. Tyler Flowers also hit a solo homer in the eighth inning off Joe Thatcher.

The two teams play game two of the series on Saturday that will consist of a lefty battle between Wade Miley and Jose Quintana.