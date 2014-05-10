Chicago Cubs' 3rd Baseman Mike Olt Is Starting To Come Around

Mike Olt was once a very intruiging and highly thought of prospect in the Texas Rangers' organization. Heading into the 2013 season, he was considered by most to be one of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. Unfortunately for Olt, he struggled mightily throughout 2013, finishing with a pitiful slash line of .201/.303/.381 between Triple-A and Double-A.

While issues with his vision may have been to blame for his struggles, Olt's production was simply unacceptable and he started to get labeled as a bust. Before the trade deadline last July, the Chicago Cubs sensed a buy-low opportunity in Olt, and they had him included in their trade that sent Matt Garza to the Rangers.

Looking back, that deal ended up being extremely successful for the Cubs. They landed Olt, top pitching prospect C.J. Edwards, and two of their most promising bullpen arms in Justin Grimm and Neil Ramirez; all in exchange for Garza who left the Rangers via costless agency this offseason after average results in his short stay in Texas.

After a strong Spring Training where Olt showed impressive power, the Cubs decided to give the 25-year-old 3rd baseman a spot on the opening day roster. The start of the season has been a struggle for Olt, but he has really started to come on strong in the last week.

While you always want to use caution looking at such a small sample size, in his last five games Olt is hitting .357/.500/.1000, including one homerun in each of the last three days. While his season slash line of .192/.273/.474 still leaves plenty to be desired, Olt looks much more comfortable at the plate, and the results are starting to show.

Olt spoke to Mark Gonzalez of the Chicago Tribune about his recent approach at the plate. “Earlier on, I feel I got myself out a lot," Olt told Gonzalez, "I wasn’t really aggressive in the count. I was letting some good pitches go and and being over aggressive when I was behind in the count. I’m definitely trying to lock in for the whole at-bat, and when I do get a pitch I can drive, I want to take advantage. And when I don’t, I want to be able to lay off."

Olt has always been a patient hitter at the plate, and that is part of the reason he was thought so highly of as a prospect. That said, there is always a fine line between having a solid plate approach and hurting yourself by not taking advantage of hittable pitches. Olt has big time power potential, if he gets a pitch that he can rip, he needs to be swinging at it. Making the pitcher work is great, but taking advantage of hittable pitches is better.

He will likely be the regular starter at 3B for the rest of the season, as the Cubs must see what they have in the young slugger. If Olt continues to be selective at the plate, and look to drive hittable pitches like he has recently, expect him to sustain this success, and become a key member of the franchise. He has plenty of talent to make it happen.