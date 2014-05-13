Series Preview: Colorado Rockies - Kansas City Royals

The Colorado Rockies (23-17) bring Major League Baseball's number one offense into Kauffman Stadium to take on Eric Hosmer and the Kansas City Royals (18-19) in a two-game interleague series, May 13-14.

The Rockies are currently in second place in the National League West, two games behind the first place San Francisco Giants. The Kansas City Royals are tied for second in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox, five games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.

The Rockies are 10-12 on the road this season.

The Royals are 8-7 at Kauffman Stadium this season.

This series dates back to 2003.

Television/Radio:

CO TV: Root Sports / Radio: KOA 850 AM

KC TV: FSKC/ Radio: KCSP 610 AM

Series Record:

The all-time series is even at 9-9

The Royals lead the series at Kauffman Stadium, 4-2.

Last Time Played:

07/01/11-07/03/11 at Coors Field. The Rockies took 2-of-3 from the Royals.

Previous Series:

May 9-11, The Rockies went 1-2 against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark.

May 8-11,The Royals split a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Batting Ranks:

Rockies- 1st in AVG (.302), 1st HR's (57), 1st in RBI (222), 1st in Slugging Pct. (.505)

Royals- 9th AVG (.257), 30th in HR's (16), 21st in RBI (136), 27th in Slugging Pct. (.363)

Pitching Ranks:

Rockies- 20th in ERA (4.02), 4th in Innings Pitched (354), 24th in Runs Allowed (175), 27th Strikeouts (261)

Royals- 12th ERA (3.58), 19th in Innings Pitched (331.2), 9th in Runs Allowed (148), 17th in Strikeouts (283)

Top Hitters:

Average

Rockies: Troy Tulowitzki (.395, 1st in MLB)

Royals: Eric Hosmer (.320, 14th in MLB)

Home Run

Rockies- Troy Tulowitzki (11, T-2nd in MLB)

Royals- Mike Moustakas (4, T-81st in MLB)

RBI

Rockies- Troy Tulowitzki (33, 3rd in MLB

Royals- Omar Infante (19, T-53rd in MLB)

OBP

Rockies- Troy Tulowitzki (.497, 1st in MLB)

Royals- Eric Hosmer (.360, 53rd in MLB)

Hits

Rockies- Charlie Blackmon (51, 3rd in MLB)

Royals- Eric Hosmer (48, T-7th in MLB)

Top Pitchers:

Wins

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (5, T-4th in MLB)

Royals- Jason Shields (4, T-12th in MLB)

ERA

Rockies- Jordan Lyles (2.66, 22nd in MLB)

Royals- Yordana Ventura (2.34, 15th in MLB)

Strikeouts

Rockies- Jorge De La Rosa (36, T-67th in MLB)

Royals- Jason Shields (48, T-23rd in MLB)

Saves

Rockies- LaTroy Hawkins (9, 12th in MLB)

Royals- Greg Holland (9, T-12th in MLB)

Holds

Rockies- Rex Brothers (7, T-10th in MLB)

Royals- Wade Davis (6, T-19th in MLB)

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Tuesday, May 13, 7:10 PM CDT at Kauffman Stadium

LHP Franklin Morales (3-2, 5.18) vs. RHP James Shields (4-3, 2.70)

Franklin Morales

MLB rankings: Wins, 3 (T-36th); ERA, 5.18 (101st); SO, 33 (82nd)

Morales got the loss in his last start on 05/08 at the Texas Rangers. He pitched six innings, giving up four runs on six hits, striking out five and walking three. Morales has held opponents to just two runs over his last two starts. He last pitched against the Royals as a reliever for the Boston Red Sox on 08/20/11. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up no runs on one hit, striking out one in the 9-4 Red Sox loss.

Career - Morales AB H AVG HR RBI SO B Royals hitters 20 5 .250 1 5 3 1 Hot Hitter Eric Hosmer 4 2 .500 0 2 0 0 Cold Hitter Alcides Escobar 3 0 .000 0 0 2 0

James Shields

MLB rankings: Wins, 4 (T-12th); ERA, 2.70 (25th); SO, 48 (23rd)

Shields got the win in his last start on 05/07 at the San Diego Padres. Shields pitched seven innings, giving up no runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking two. He last pitched against the Rockies as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays on 06/15/07 at Coors Field. Shields received the loss as he pitched six innings, giving up five runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one in the Rays' 12-2 loss.

Shields at Kauffman Stadium (2014) ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB 5.40 0 2 2 13.1 17 8 9 .309 1 9 1

Career - Shields AB H AVG HR RBI SO B Rockies hitters 81 29 .358 8 22 12 4 Hot Hitter Carlos Gonzalez 6 4 .667 2 3 1 0 Cold Hitter Drew Stubbs 11 2 .182 1 4 3 0

Wednesday, May 14, 1:10 PM CDT at Kauffman Stadium

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 4.91) vs. LHP Jason Vargas (3-1, 3.04)

Jhoulys Chacin

MLB rankings: Wins, 0 (271st); ERA, 4.91 (*DNQ), SO, 6 (372nd)

Chacin received a no-decision in his last start on 05/09 at the Cincinnati Reds. Chacin pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one in the Rockies 4-3 loss. Chacin has never faced the Royals.

Career - Chacin AB H AVG HR RBI SO B Royals hitters 19 8 .421 3 4 0 2 Hot Hitter Norichika Aoki 9 4 .444 3 3 0 1 Cold Hitter Jimmy Paredes 6 2 .333 0 0 0 0

Jason Vargas

MLB rankings: W, 3 (36th); ERA, (43rd); SO, 32 (87th)

Vargas received the win in his last outing on 05/09 at the Seattle Mariners. He pitched seven innings, giving up no runs on three hits, striking out six and walking none. Vargas last pitched against the Rockies as a member of the Seattle Mariners on 05/19/12 at Coors Field. Vargas got the win as he pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one in the Mariners 5-3 win.

Vargas at Kauffman Field (2014) ERA W L GS IP H ER R AVG HR SO BB 4.44 2 1 4 26.1 32 13 13 .294 4 14 4

Career - Vargas AB H AVG HR RBI SO B Rockies batters 47 14 .298 2 9 5 4 Hot Hitter Brandon Barnes 6 4 .667 0 1 2 1 Cold Hitter Troy Tulowitzki 4 0 .000 0 1 1 2

*DNQ (Does Not Qualify for ranking, not enough innings)