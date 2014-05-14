Kansas City Royals Cool Off Hot Colorado Rockies Bats 5-1

Kansas City Royals (19-19) starter James Shields (5-3, 2.54 ERA) was able to accomplish on Tuesday night what pitchers in neither league have been able to do very often this season, shut down the Colorado Rockies (23-18) offense. Shields pitched seven strong innings and Lorenzo Cain added a two-run homer as the Royals took game one of their two-game interleague series 5-1 at Kauffman Stadium.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rockies 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 Royals 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 x 5 8 0

W: J. Shields (5-3) L: F. Morales (3-3)

Shields gave up just one run on five hits while striking out eight. His 1,500th career strikeout came against the Major League leader in hitting, Troy Tulowitzki (.394), in the sixth inning. Shields was unaware that he had reached the milestone strikeout number. The scoreboard flashed a message announcing the 1,500th strikeout and the crowd erupted into a standing ovation. Royals catcher Salvador Perez approached Shields, asking for the milestone ball in order to save it. Shields shrugged his shoulders in confusion over why everyone was reacting to what he thought was a routine strikeout. Perez told Shields to turn around and look at the scoreboard. Shields did and then tipped his hat to the crowd.

"Normally when the umpire calls for the ball, the hitter is checking the ball or whatever, wants to take it out of play," said Shields. "And I'm like, `I just struck the guy out!' But once they pointed at the scoreboard I knew what was going on."

Shields threw 98 pitches in his seven innings, 75 for strikes.

"He used his fastball, and obviously had a good changeup," Rockies catcher Jordan Pacheco said. "All his pitches were working for him. When you have a major-league pitcher doing that, it's tough to battle through."

The Rockies managed just one run off of Shields when Justin Morneau hit a two out RBI single to right field in the fourth that scored Tulowitzki. With runners at the corners Shields was able to induce a ground out to short by Brandon Barnes to end the inning. The only other time the Rockies had a threat was in the second when they had runners on first and second with nobody out. Shields was able to induce a double play ball off of Morneau's bat and then struck out Barnes to end the inning.

The Royals were able to get to Rockies starter Franklin Morales (3-3, 5.40) in the second on a Alcides Escobar RBI single to put the Royals up 1-0. After Cain's two-run shot in the fourth, Perez homered in the fifth to put the Royals up 4-1. The Royals scored one more time in the eighth off of reliever Nick Masset when Escobar grounded into a force play at second that allowed Pedro Ciriaco to score the Royals fifth run of the night.

Morales struggled with his control as it took him 98 pitches to make it through his five innings of work, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking four batters. He didn't record a single strikeout. If it wasn't for the Rockies infield continuing to play great defense with a couple of early double plays the Royals would have ended his night earlier.

"I need to pitch better, man, because that's my job," said Morales. "I try to do the best I can, but when I'm behind in the count every time I got in trouble."

Post Game Brief:

Rockies right fielder Michael Cuddyer and catcher Wilin Rosario are set to return to the Rockies lineup sometime next week. Rosario is in Arizona to begin his rehab assignment and Cuddyer is set to join him on Wednesday.

The Royals placed second baseman Omar Infante on the 15-day disabled list with a sore back on Tuesday and purchased the contract of infielder Ciriaco, who played in Tuesday night's game, from Triple-A Omaha.

The Rockies activated infielder Josh Rutledge from the 15-day disabled list and sent him down to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Coming Up:

The brief two game interleague series concludes on Wednesday at 1:10 PM CDT at Kauffman Stadium. Scheduled pitching matchup is RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 4.91 ERA) - LHP Jason Vargas (3-1, 3.04)